Ever since Shannon Sharpe announced that he was leaving Skip Bayless and FS1's Undisputed, attention has turned to who could replace the Hall of Fame tight end. Charles Barkley's name was one that popped up.

The NBA analyst has an indifferent view of Bayless. But his name continues to be linked with Undisputed, despite his feelings for Bayless being public.

NFL YouTuber Mikerophone stated that he doubts Barkley would be hurting that bad to join a person he doesn't like on a TV show for five days a week.

Mikerophone said:

“Doesn't necessarily look like he is starving for money if we're being honest to the point where he would work with a man that he just doesn't like or at least doesn't respect but would it make for very entertaining television? Yes. This an indication that Skip Bayless knows what it's going to take in order to make Undisputed successful once Shannon Sharpe departs.”

There is still no word on who could replace Sharpe on the show and it appears that the FS1 network is having a rather difficult time finding the right person to sit alongside Skip five days a week.

Who could join Skip Bayless on Undisputed?

It turns out that finding Sharpe's replacement is harder than one thought and as such, Skip Bayless has taken two months off as the search for who could sit across from him continues.

But who could/would want to work with Skip?

A few names have been floated out such as Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and others seeing their names being thrown up as candidates.

Both are part of the FS1 network, so the move could be an easy one. Former NBA player, Charles Barkley, on the other hand, could be a misfit as the show's main focus is football.

Others include Nick Wright and Max Kellerman, who could join Skip Bayless but the fact that the show has had to be put on the back burner for two months shows that finding someone has proved rather difficult.

It will be interesting to see who actually lands the gig with Bayless, but for now, it seems that no one wants to take on that role.

