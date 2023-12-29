Nick Wright points out Matt Nagy’s presence as reason for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs struggles on offense

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. This was their seventh game this season where their offense was held to less than 20 points.

Not only the Chiefs' receivers but Mahomes himself hasn't played well. He has thrown a total of 14 interceptions this season and turnovers have been a huge issue for the defending Super Bowl champions

Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright recently pointed out that the Chiefs offense under new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has looked a lot like how the Chicago Bears' offense looked with Nagy as their head coach. This is a big worrying sign for the Chiefs as they were accustomed to playing under Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator and the transition to Nagy hasn't been smooth.

Nick Wright said:

“The entire process, getting the play in was problematic, getting guys lined up, Mahomes was getting frustrated. It reminded me a lot of the last offense Matt Nagy ran in Chicago where guys weren't open, where the play was not coming and the offense looked like Matt Nagy’s Bears."

"But you have Patrick Mahomes as the quarterback this year and we can show you… this is interesting the Chiefs score under 20, it happened six times first five years of his career, and it has happened seven times this year…”

The Kansas City Chiefs are averaging just 22.2 points and 354.5 total yards on offense per game this season. Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception in 11/15 games this season and things need to get fixed quickly.

If the Chiefs crash out early in the playoffs it wouldn't be a surprise if the franchise decides to part ways with Matt Nagy. While Bieniemy is unlikely to return, there could be several other candidates who would love to work with Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could seal another AFC West title in Week 17

Patrick Mahomes: Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Despite all their struggles, the Chiefs can win the eighth straight AFC West title on Sunday. They are 9-6 on the season heading into their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and with Joe Burrow out, the Chiefs should win this game.

With playoffs just two weeks away, Mahomes and the offense must have a big game against the Bengals. In 15 games this season, the reigning NFL MVP has thrown for 3,938 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a passer rating of 91.7.

