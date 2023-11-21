Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles avenged their Super Bowl 57 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs with a hard-fought 21-17 win on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

Coincidentally, the Eagles came back from a 10-point half-time deficit on Monday night - as the Chiefs did in the Super Bowl - and scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to take home the win and improve their record to 9-1 for the season. Mahomes and the Chiefs' despondent second-half performance earned ridicule on social. Here are some of the replies from fans:

The Chiefs' loss saw them drop to 7-3 and lose the top spot in the AFC standings. The Baltimore Ravens lead the way with an 8-3 record.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs misfiring on offense

Patrick Mahomes on the bench during Eagles vs. Chiefs

Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, the team has been among the best offensive units in the NFL year in, and year out. However, this season, they haven't been firing on all cylinders.

Before this season, the Chiefs had finished as the highest-scoring team in the NFL twice and finished in the top five a couple of times. Their lowest rank since Mahomes became the starter is sixth. This year, they are sitting at 14th on the points per game table. In their last three games, the Chiefs have scored zero points in the second half, a damning stat for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs' self-inflicted wounds have been the primary reason for their uncharacteristic drop-off. Mahomes has thrown nine interceptions this season, the fifth-highest among quarterbacks with at least ten games. Kansas City has also lost eight fumbles, of which one came in the red zone against the Eagles on Monday night when Travis Kelce coughed up the ball while trying to fight for some yards with multiple defenders on him.

The Chiefs' receivers are also joint-top along with the Detriot Lions' receivers in drops this season with 18. The biggest this season also came last night, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a pinpoint go-ahead touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs' offense has been making uncharacteristic mistakes since the start of the season. Andy Reid, who had an excellent 21-3 record during his head coaching tenure coming off a bye week, is now tasked with ensuring that the offense limits the turnovers and avoidable mistakes to give them a chance at staying in the hunt for a first-round bye in the playoffs and defending their Super Bowl crown.