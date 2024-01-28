Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' gameday fits continue to turn heads at the Kansas City Chiefs games. The two have formed an unexpected friendship over the past few months, often arriving at their VIP suite together.

The Chiefs AFC title clash against the Baltimore Ravens was no different, with the two showing up together at the M&T Bank Stadium in style.

Taylor Swift chose to go with an all-black coat, styled with golden buttons and a red outfit underneath. The highlight, however, was her curly hair. Fans weren't expecting the new hairstyle, easily connecting it to her reputation era.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Brittany chose a beige-black coat with No. 15 written on the collar. Tying the outfit together with a red purse, she seemed ready to cheer on the Chiefs and her husband, Patrick Mahomes for the game.

Keleigh Teller, Patrick Mahomes' father, Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, and brother Jason were among those in attendance during the game.

Despite the initial doubts about Swift's attendance, the pop singer made sure to turn up to support her partner.

Expand Tweet

Brittany and Swift have previously worn similar outfits as well. Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, who has been making custom jackets, styled both Brittany and Taylor Swift for the Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers.

Swift and Brittany went viral for their outfit, even boosting Kristin's social media account and business.

Patrick Mahomes' father wasn't excited to share a suite with Taylor Swift again

For the entirety of the 2023 NFL season, fans have been tuned in for Taylor Swift at the Chiefs games. The Grammy winner's attendance warrants adding attention to those around her in the suite.

In a recent interview with Audacy, Patrick Mahomes Sr. spoke about his experience, a little wary of sharing another VIP box with the pop star.

"I hope not."

Though he was all praises for Swift, adding that she was down to earth when she met him:

“I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person," Mahomes Sr. said in a separate interview.

As the game goes on, more pictures of Swift and Brittany will continue to flood on social media.