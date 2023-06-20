Kenny Pickett, as are some people, huge fans of pop superstar Taylor Swift, but could there be some "Bad Blood" brewing? Swift will make a two-night stop in Pittsburgh but the Steelers quarterback will not be in attendance. Pickett shared the reason why he won't be there.

The second-year signal-caller explained that he and his fiancee, Amy Paternoster, are set to be married soon. The quarterback is hoping Swift can forgive him for missing the upcoming concert:

"That? I'm pumped. I'm pumped. We're driving home on Friday to get it all squared away, but yeah, we're like 10 days out, so I'm pumped. It's gonna be awesome. I hope she can forgive us, but we'll be, maybe we'll be at the next one."

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Kenny Pickett is 10 days out from his wedding, so he and his fiancée are driving home to New Jersey on Friday, so they’re missing the Taylor Swift concert at Acrisure.



The University of Pittsburgh star started 12 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and it was a rough one for the rookie. He threw for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. Kenny Pickett took the place of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger, who started 247 games under center for the Steelers.

Who is Kenny Pickett's fiancée, Amy Paternoster?

Kenny Pickett with fiancée Amy Paternoster. Credit: Amy Paternoster's IG

Amy Paternoster is from New Jersey like Pickett and graduated from Princeton University last year. Paternoster was a soccer player while attending Princeton, scoring five goals in 36 games with the team. She was Academic All-Ivy in 2021. Pickett proposed to his longtime girlfriend last January in a romantic setting.

Kenny Pickett proposing to Paternoster. Credit: Amy Paternoster's IG

Their relationship is a "Love Story" as Paternoster shared how proud she was of her future husband getting drafted by the Steelers on Instagram:

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true. There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish. Let’s go home!!! 💛🖤 #steelernation#herewego"

When the 2023 season gets underway, Pickett will be a married man in the chase of a ring on the field.

