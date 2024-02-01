After the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC championship game, Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen walking on the field celebrating with Travis Kelce. In the photos that emerged later, Swift was spotted wearing a ring by fans that featured the tight end's #87 on it.

It turns out the ring was part of a package that was sent to Donna Kelce from a Kansas City boutique called EB and Co., owned by Emily Bordner. The boutique sells accessories and jewelry and reportedly just began selling Kansas City Chiefs-themed items earlier this season.

According to Bordner(h/t US Weekly), Donna Kelce liked the earrings they sent her. So they decided to send her another care package with extra pieces in the hopes she would gift some of them to Taylor Swift. She did and Bordner claimed the EB and Co. website nearly crashed once the pictures went viral.

Emily Bordner told KMBC News:

“It immediately went on fire. Everything is insane. The site apparently slowed down because there were so many people on it. We sold out of things immediately. It was just absolute chaos, but it was very exciting. So, this is definitely a once in a lifetime thing.”

"We gifted Donna some pairs. We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce themed products. So, we sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did."

By Sunday night, EB and Co. reportedly sold 500 pieces and the ring Taylor Swift wore had been completely sold out. Bordner said she was taking pre-orders for the ring, priced $14 each.

This isn't the first time Swift's Chiefs-themed styling has garnered attention. The red puffer jacket Taylor Swift wore to the Chiefs' Wild Card game was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, quickly went viral and has now led the designer to a reported licensing deal with the NFL.

Pat McAfee shows support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Since Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, the world has been obsessed with her relationship with Travis Kelce. Unfortunately, their coverage and exposure of their relationship also brought along skepticism and hate.

Pat McAfee said earlier this week that he doesn't understand why so many people are upset about Kelce and Swift.

"The most successful woman on earth right now happens to be dating the greatest tight end of all time... Why is everybody so mad about it? I'm sick of people being mad about it... Taylor is a part of the football world now. This is good news, not bad news."

McAfee opined that everyone should be elated to see the Kansas City Chiefs tight end so happy in his relationship and not complain about it.