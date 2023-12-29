Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift’s brother made him feel like a “child” on Christmas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to have enjoyed the perfect first Christmas together.

The two stars spent time with their families, the best recipe for the perfect holiday. While the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a frustrating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce's Christmas ended on a good note.

However, Taylor Swift's brother Austin seems to have given Kelce one of his most memorable gifts. While on a new episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason and sister-in-law Kylie, Travis said that Austin Swift was the one dressed as Santa Claus.

Not only was the act thoughtful, but also extremely nostalgic:

"He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag. Whipped it out and handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time. I got a VHS tape from...a VHS Little Giants movie".

However, Travis Kelce also spoke about his overall Christmas experience — which was made special by the people he was with. When asked about the game, Travis said:

"F*ck, the worst. I'm not gonna lie. I've had better. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and great people. And that's that's always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not so."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are supportive of the new romance

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, we have seen Swift and Kelce make multiple appearances together. Most of them during Chiefs games, where Swift was spotted with multiple Kelce family members, Brittany Mahomes and even her own brother and dad Scott.

Donna Kelce has spoken about Swift and Kelce's relationship time and again, excited for her son's relationship despite it being 'fairly new'.

Ed Kelce, referring to them as a 'wonderful couple', laid down the challenges they might face.

"I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals," Ed told ET. "I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship.

Despite the packed schedules, both Swift and Kelce have made sure to make time for each other.

This includes dates, holidays, Chiefs games and Kelce attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Argentina.