Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift ignoring 'outside noise' as power couple's relationship takes center stage

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been front and center. The power couple have been the talk of the town on every game day, especially with the pop star animatedly cheering her two-time Super Bowl-winning boyfriend on from her private suite.

Naturally, all this attention has had some effect on the couple.

At Friday's press conference, Kelce was asked about how they're dealing with the same.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelce said:

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise. That’s all that matters.”

Expand Tweet

The Taylor Swift discourse appears to have bled into NFL talk shows as well.

DeSean Jackson delivers questionable take on NFL's Taylor Swift obsession

Just this week, the three-time Pro Bowler hopped on the Up and Adams Show and insinuated that the NFL's obsession with Travis Kelce's girlfriend could contribute to the Chiefs pulling off a win at the M&T Bank Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson said on the show:

"It's hard to pick against Mahomes and Andy Reid. I feel like it's a lot about Taylor Swift, I think they're going to want her to be in a Super Bowl.

"As much as I want to pick Lamar Jackson because I feel like they've been on fire all year, I feel like they're going to just want Swift to be in the booth and they be showing her on."

Patrick Mahomes Sr. doesn't seem to want to share a suit with Taylor Swift

All eyes were on the Kelce-Mahomes suite last weekend when the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. One of the highlights was Jason Kelce going shirtless in that biting Buffalo cold and chugging beers, promptly going viral.

Fans also noticed how the Eagles star's wife, Kylie, and Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes Sr., reacted to the turn of events with media attention focused on Kelce and Taylor Swift.

In an ensuing interview with Audacy this week, Patrick Mahomes' father was asked about sharing a suite with Swift and the rest of the party this weekend in Baltimore.

His prompt response was:

"I hope not."

Regardless of whether Pat Mahomes Sr. will be in the suite, the cameras will likely continue to focus on that particular suite, especially considering Jason Kelce has also confirmed he will be present to cheer his brother on against the Ravens for the AFC Championship Game this Sunday.