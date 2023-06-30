WATCH: Travis Kelce hilariously imitating Patrick Mahomes’ voice ahead of “The Match” against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

You will be hard-pressed to find a better quarterback/tight end duo and best friend duo in the NFL than Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Both have been at the height of their powers over the last five years, and there's nothing the pair don't do together.

Such is their bond and friendship that Kelce can even imitate his quarterback without repercussion, and he has done just that. Prior to The Match where Mahomes and Kelce will face Golden State Warriors duo Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the future Hall of Fame tight end gave his best Mahomes impression, and it has to be seen to be believed.

Kelce said:

"One thing that's really unique about him is that voice, man. He's got a voice for radio."

Watch it below.

So the back-and-forth banter between the two is nearly unmatched, and with the Chiefs being in such a dominant position in the NFL, the Kelce/Mahomes duo won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Having won two Super Bowls in four years, many think the Chiefs are the next NFL dynasty, and it is hard to argue with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes being at the center of it.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes playing in The Match

Capital One's The Match VIII - Curry & Thompson vs. Mahomes & Kelce

Talking place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, this will be the eighth edition of The Match that will see NFL vs. NBA as Kelce and Mahomes go against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

What is great about the event is that several charities get sizable donations due to The Match being played.

No Kid Hungry, which is a non-profit organization, is the main charity for The Match, and instead of players getting paid to play, they give it away to the charities involved in the big day.

High-profile sporting figures have taken part in The Match over the years with the likes of Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Aaron Rodgers participating, to name a few.

Now it is Travis Kelce and Mahomes' turn to make their mark on the golf course.

