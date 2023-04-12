NFL Rumors: Tom Brady’s former teammate compares OBJ signing to Rob Gronkowski joining Buccaneers

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had a lot of great years in New England. However, for a while, it seemed that the duo had played their last snap together.

No. 12 was with the Buccaneers and Gronkowski was enjoying retirement. Of course, the two got one last moment in the sun, culminating with a Super Bowl championship.

Speaking about Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision to join the Baltimore Ravens, Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Ninkovich compared the two situations. Here's how he put it on Get Up:

Will Odell Beckham Jr. earn 1000 yards in 2023?

"That relationship probably helped him get [to the Ravens]. Just like in years past, like we've seen Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and how that connection was there. It's not to that magnitude, but they ended up playing on the same team on a different team than the Patriots. It was a relationship thing."

Put simply, the relationship aspect of both moves served to be the final push to get the pass catchers to join the recruiting quarterbacks.

Is Tom Brady still retired?

No. 12 at Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While Lamar Jackson and No. 12 have been able to lure pass catchers to their side, Tom Brady hasn't been enticed to do anything by any receiver.

Since posting on social media on February 1 that he's done with football for good, the quarterback hasn't made any whispers about rejoining the league.

In the weeks following his retirement, fans kept some hope alive that the quarterback would return. Several pundits even got involved in the conversation. However, there has been radio silence ever since. That said, the former quarterback won't be away as long as most NFL retirees.

He's signed a deal with FOX to cover the game from the broadcast booth, starting with the 2024 season. That leaves the quarterback to do anything other than even look at a green field for almost another year and a half.

