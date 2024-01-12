The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been talked about by both NFL and non-NFL fans alike. While, some have loved the attention that the pop superstar and NFL star is getting, there are a handful of fans who feel the attention given to them has taken away from the game itself.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, NYT best-selling author, financial advisor and football fan Suze Orman talked about the couple. She questioned the focus of the tight end and said:

"And I love football. I only love Kansas City. I have to admit that this whole thing with [Travis] Kelce and everything, it’s taken it away from me a little bit. It’s like, can you just concentrate on all the guys on the team? I love Taylor Swift, but can we just go back to regular football here?"

The "Karma" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end were seen out in public in New York last August. Taylor Swift showed up to the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium one month later. In total, she has been to nine games to watch Travis Kelce play, with her last appearance on NYE when the Chiefs faced the Cincinnati Bengals.

What happened to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes?

The 12-time Grammy winner was in Beverly Hills at the 81st Golden Globes as her movie "The Eras Tour" was nominated. However, that was not the headline of the star-studded event. Host Jo Koy made a joke about Swift's relationship with Kelce to open the show:

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift...I swear, there’s just more to go to.”

She kept a stoic look on her face as the camera went to her for a reaction as she just took a sip of her champagne. It is expected that Travis Kelce will have something to say on the "New Heights" podcast he does with his older brother Jason.

Coincidentally, Kansas City was in Inglewood facing the Los Angeles Chargers about a half-hour away from the Golden Globes. Swift was reportedly set to attend the game but changed her mind when it was announced that Travis Kelce would not be featuring in the game.