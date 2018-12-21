×
Odell Beckham Jr. to miss Colts game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    21 Dec 2018, 23:59 IST
beckham-odell-09142018-gett-ftr
Odell Beckham Jr.

The New York Giants will be without Odell Beckham Jr. once again when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The wide receiver suffered a quad injury against the Philadelphia Eagles last month, and although he played the following week, he will miss a third consecutive match this weekend.

Although the 5-9 Giants have been eliminated from the playoffs, Beckham on Thursday downplayed talk that it would make sense for the Giants to shut him down for the season.

"If I can play, I'm going to play," he said. "It's just the bottom line. You dreamed of being here, you dedicated, gave everything to be here, so you do all this to play games.

"As much fun as meetings are and all that other stuff, like you do this to play games, so if I can play, I'm in.

"You work to play these games and to be out there. These same guys, we get up everyday, we got to work, get out there and practice hard. You want to play with your brothers. I want to play with Shep [Sterling Shepard], Saquon [Barkley], finish the season strong.

"There's risks, but there's risks to anything."

Beckham has 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns this season. He was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl earlier this week.

Omnisport
NEWS
