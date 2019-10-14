Pederson: Eagles are 'going to win' against the Cowboys

Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson stated the Philadelphia Eagles are "going to win" when they come up against the Dallas Cowboys in a crucial NFC East showdown.

The two teams both hold 3-3 records following road defeats in Week 6, the Eagles going down to the Minnesota Vikings while the Cowboys surprisingly slipped up on the road against the New York Jets, meaning they have lost three on the spin.

In an appearance on WIP radio, Philadelphia head coach Pederson acknowledged the need to overcome their rivals so they can control their own destiny in a tight division.

"Anytime Dallas loses it helps, because here's the thing - I know the sky is falling outside," Pederson said. "It's falling and I get that and the fans are real.

"We're going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we're going to win that football game and when we do we're in first place in the NFC East, we control our own destiny, we're right where we need to be.

"Has it been perfect or beautiful or all of that? No. But all we need to do is try to be 1-0 this week, beat the Dallas Cowboys, we're in first place.

"Listen, they're reeling too. They're struggling too. They dropped their last three games so this will be an exciting football game."

When 'Morning Show"' host Angelo Cataldi noted his confidence, Pederson said he had to remain upbeat for "the guys in the locker room".

"I have to be. I am," Pederson said. "I see - when I watch the tape, I put the tape on and I go, 'okay, there are coachable moments, there are teachable moments on the tape that we can get better at as an offense and as a defense'.

"I'm also optimistic that some of our injured players in the secondary will make a return this week, and we'll see. But I've got to stay positive not only for myself but for the guys in the locker room."