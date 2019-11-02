Redskins rookie Dwayne Haskins to make first NFL start against Bills

Rookie Dwayne Haskins

Rookie Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins is finally getting his chance to start in the NFL.

The Redskins have struggled to find consistency under center this season since Alex Smith suffered a horrific year-ending leg injury in Week 11 of the 2018 campaign.

Case Keenum started the first four games this season before suffering a foot injury in Week 4.

Keenum was replaced by Haskins against the New York Giants but completed just nine of his 17 passes, and Washington went with Colt McCoy instead the following week before Keenum returned.

However, a further setback, with Keenum entering the concussion protocol at half-time against the Minnesota Vikings last week, has opened the door for Haskins again.

Interim Redskins coach Bill Callahan announced on Friday that Haskins will be the starter for Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills as Keenum remains unavailable.

McCoy will serve as backup to Haskins.

"We're really excited about Dwayne's opportunity," Callahan said. "A young quarterback going up against one of the top three defenses in the league, it'll be a great challenge for him, a good learning experience.

"It's a great challenge for all of us to pull together and rally around Dwayne and go out there and compete against a top team in the AFC East."

However, Callahan would not reveal whether the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft would remain the starter going forward, adding only that the team had been "very encouraged" by his progress.

"We've seen him progress throughout the week," Callahan added. "That's the big thing is his improvement from day to day, from situation to situation, from drill to drill. You see nothing but a locked-in focus."

Haskins, 22, has completed 54.5 per cent of his passes for 140 yards, four interceptions and no touchdowns in two appearances.