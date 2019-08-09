Slow your roll - Shurmur attempts to quell Jones hype after impressive Giants debut

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

New York Giants fans clamouring for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones to start ahead of Eli Manning have been told to "slow your roll" by head coach Pat Shurmur.

In the Giants' first preseason game against the New York Jets on Thursday, Jones - the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft - went five-of-five on a drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown thrown to Bennie Fowler in the first quarter.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Manning went three-and-out in his only series, with fans booing after the offense failed to move the chains.

Manning is expected to remain the starter for his 16th season with the Giants, and Shurmur reiterated that Jones' stellar showing had not altered the depth chart in his view.

Asked what he would say to those fans wishing to see Jones more, Shurmur told reporters: "I think slow your roll.

"This is just his first go-around. I think he did a good job.

"As I've mentioned all along, he's done nothing to disappoint us and certainly when you take the team down the field and score a touchdown, it's a good start. Something good to build on.

"We've got a lot of time left before we start playing [regular season] games. Nothing, at this point, has changed."

Jones was considered a reach when the Giants selected him with the sixth pick in April, but Shurmur stressed those who work with him every day have not been surprised by his strong start.

"There weren't any incompletions, it's a pretty good job," the head coach added after the Giants' 31-22 victory.

"He's been checking off the boxes as we went along.

"It seems to be surprising to people outside our building, it's not to us. We'll see how far he takes us."