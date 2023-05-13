New Detriot Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson won't condone any disrespect, and Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill has co-signed that notion.

Gardner-Johnson, a crucial cog in the Philadelphia Eagles' stellar defense last season, was let go by the franchise after the two sides failed to reach a contract agreement. On a recent episode of Kay Adams' 'Up and Adams' show, the safety, who led the league in interceptions in 2022 with six, explained why he exited Philadelphia and signed with the Lions. Gardner-Johnson said:

“I don't think no front office from where I've been at understands a player. They see here lash out, going against players on the field but it's like, you rather got us passionate about you or not passionate. So I think when you get to a spot, you give it your all and then they just turn their back on you, I mean, you just treat it like a business."

He added:

"I'm just here to do what I got to do but my teammates have to understand that you can't put your feelings too much into it. So, I mean, I got to say, they want to take the game away from the player, but you can't really do it because when you put me out there, you can't make fun and bad about me. I'm always there for my teammates. I'm the first one in spot. But those type of conversations with the agents and teams, I just let it go.”

Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson snaps at critics, gets support from Tyreek Hill

His comments didn't go over too well with Eagles fans, who accused him of demanding a contract his play didn't warrant:

JMac @Cajun_Potato @UpAndAdamsShow @FanDuelTV @heykayadams @CGJXXIII Super talented player but both Saints and Philly FO'S weren't gonna pay this guy what he wanted because he's too volatile. Saints were criticized for moving on from him but they knew. Philly figured it out. Detroit's gonna. Great player but he wears out his welcome. @UpAndAdamsShow @FanDuelTV @heykayadams @CGJXXIII Super talented player but both Saints and Philly FO'S weren't gonna pay this guy what he wanted because he's too volatile. Saints were criticized for moving on from him but they knew. Philly figured it out. Detroit's gonna. Great player but he wears out his welcome.

PettyGod✨ @netty_nells @UpAndAdamsShow come on guy @CGJXXIII He sounds hurt, when the city showed him nothing but love until he told us kick rocks. He bet on himself, not mad at that, that didn't work out for him now it turns into the front office turned they back on himcome on guy @UpAndAdamsShow @CGJXXIII He sounds hurt, when the city showed him nothing but love until he told us kick rocks. He bet on himself, not mad at that, that didn't work out for him now it turns into the front office turned they back on him 😂😂 come on guy

HerculesBenchpress @Herc_BenchPress @UpAndAdamsShow @FanDuelTV @heykayadams @CGJXXIII Chasing clicks with that description. He was offered multiple contracts by the Eagles even one at the start of FA, and thought he was worth more and was wrong. Howie moved on to secure other players and still made another offer. Philly loved CJGJ, but not after how he left. @UpAndAdamsShow @FanDuelTV @heykayadams @CGJXXIII Chasing clicks with that description. He was offered multiple contracts by the Eagles even one at the start of FA, and thought he was worth more and was wrong. Howie moved on to secure other players and still made another offer. Philly loved CJGJ, but not after how he left.

Gardner-Johnson responded to the criticism from Eagles fans with a tweet that read:

"Most of y’all on here wouldn’t say that shit to my face or my agents ….. hold yall comments."

C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII Most of y’all on here wouldn’t say that shit to my face or my agents ….. hold yall comments 🗣️ Most of y’all on here wouldn’t say that shit to my face or my agents ….. hold yall comments 🗣️💯

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill supported the Lions star and invited him on the 'It Needed To Be Said' podcast to discuss the matter further:

"It needed to be said come on the podcast."

Ty Hill @cheetah C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII Most of y’all on here wouldn’t say that shit to my face or my agents ….. hold yall comments 🗣️ Most of y’all on here wouldn’t say that shit to my face or my agents ….. hold yall comments 🗣️💯 it needed to be said come on the podcast twitter.com/cgjxxiii/statu… it needed to be said come on the podcast twitter.com/cgjxxiii/statu…

Hill is no stranger to contract disputes. In 2021, he refused the Kansas City Chiefs' request to restructure his contract. Explaining his decision, he told reporters:

“Me and my family, we just thought that [wasn’t] the best situation for me. So, it is what it is. Like I said, I’m just here to play football. I just let my family and my agent deal with all that because I feel like if I get into that, then all the fun will be taken out of it for me. So I just want to play ball. I just don’t get into all that. Once I sign, I’m signed. I don’t want to get into that no more because it’s a hassle.”

A year later, Hill demanded a contract extension from the Chiefs, who did not come through with a suitable offer. This led to a blockbuster trade that saw the wide receiver join the Dolphins and sign a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.

Contract disputes are common occurrences in the NFL, but a player publicly calling out his critics for voicing his opinion about the negotiation process is a rarity.

