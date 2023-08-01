What to expect from Nickelodeon’s 'Slimecast' broadcasting Super Bowl LVIII? TV Network makes history with rights to alternative coverage

Nickelodeon has been partnering with the NFL for a few years now. The popular children's network has aimed to bring the game to a younger audience, and select matchups have been shown on the network with a new broadcasting team and a kid-friendly presentation.

Touchdowns scored result in slime and Nick characters showing up on screen. The recognizable characters help to make the game more enjoyable for young children. There's even an NVP, Nickelodeon Valuable Player, award given out to a player after the game.

It's been a pretty successful venture thus far. The games are watched and the kids have fun with all the antics on screen. It's been so successful, in fact, that the NFL is now going to let Nick show the Super Bowl.

According to Nate Burleson:

"The first ever slime-covered Super Bowl. yeah, you heard me right. Nickelodeon and CBS Sports are joining forces to present a slime-filled telecast of Super Bowl LVIII specifically for kids and families."

He will be part of the Nick broadcast as he has been before. This coverage will air simultaneously to the normal broadcast, with CBS and Nick each having their own coverage on their own channels.

They are both under the Paramount umbrella, so this partnership is not a big surprise.

What to expect at the Nickelodeon Super Bowl

The Nickelodeon Super Bowl will feature a lot of slime. Given that it's the biggest game of the year, there will be plenty of big plays. Those are often met with slime, since the kids enjoy it so much.

Nick characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and others will show up as well. They'll be part of the broadcast, perhaps even delivering quotes as they have in the past.

The Nick NFL game from 2022

It will be interesting to see the numbers for viewership. CBS and the networks that usually air the Super Bowl have a monopoly on sports television that night. It will be interesting to see what the numbers look like when there's a second broadcast in play.

These companies both serve under Paramount, so it's not as if one network will lose money due to the other's appearance, but it will split viewership somehow. Families will now decide whether or not they want the kid-friendly show or the familiar NFL broadcast.