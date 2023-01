Roblox Anime Punching Simulator codes (February 2023): Free boosts

Anime Punching Simulator in Roblox takes fights to a medieval age where players do not use any weapons to fight their enemies. Instead, they use their anime characters to punch their opponents and claim victory.

Players can blitz their way throughout the game to get energy, which can be converted into gems and redeemed for boosts. These redeemed boosts can help one travel across different lands and pick a fight with their opponents.

While getting these boosts is quite elaborate, some players prefer using codes that can give them an advantage over their opponents and help them level up faster. Here's a list of active and inactive codes in the Anime Punching Simulator that can be used on Roblox as of February 2023.

Roblox Anime Punching Simulator codes for February 2023: Active, inactive codes, and how to redeem

Active codes in Roblox Anime Punching Simulator

Here's a complete list of codes that will work in the Anime Punching Simulator as of February 2023:

THX70M – Redeem code for a Practice boost

– Redeem code for a Practice boost SORRYFORLATE – Redeem code for a Gems Boost

– Redeem code for a Gems Boost QSH5 – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 65MVISITS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 140KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 200KFAVS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 190KFAVS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 130KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 60MVISITS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 125KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 180KFAVS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 55MVISITS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards DERPMONSTERZ – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 160KFAVS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 50MVISITS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 110KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards DARKBLOX – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards SONTY – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards TGOH – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 40MVISITS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 150KFAVS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 105KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards EMPERADORMAXI – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards JUSTZACK – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 100KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards TAVIOZERA – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts MEQUIS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts SAO – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 80KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 90KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 100KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 130KFAVS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts BRONZERBR – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts CLOVER – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 75KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 110KFAVS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts JAKEPUDDING – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts NECROBR – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts JOHNSVEN – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 30MVISITS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 100KFAVS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 70KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts KINGISAQT – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts PLIQUE – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts OPM – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts VALENTINE – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 65KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 25MVISITS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts BENTOYT – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 60KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 22MVISITS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts FAIRY – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts OPENSAMU – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 55KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 50KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 20MVISITS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts 80KFAVS – Redeem code for Free Boosts

– Redeem code for Free Boosts GonGonLindao – Redeem code for 1250 Energy

– Redeem code for 1250 Energy tigretvgems – Redeem code for 2x Gems Boost

– Redeem code for 2x Gems Boost TigreTv – Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost

– Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost 16MVISITS – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

– Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 45KLIKES – Redeem for 2x Energy Boost

– Redeem for 2x Energy Boost 70KFAVS – Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

– Redeem for 2x Practice Boost HUNTER – Redeem for 2x Practice Boost

– Redeem for 2x Practice Boost 14MVISITS – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts Dreamzinho – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 40KLIKES – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts HERO – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 35KLIKES – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 50KFAVS – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 10MVISITS – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 30KLIKES – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 8MVISITS – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts BOLINHOBLOX – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 25KLIKES – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts VAGNERGAMES – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 15klikes – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 4MVisits – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 2MVISITS – Redeem for Free Boosts

– Redeem for Free Boosts 10KLIKES – Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost

– Redeem code for 2x Energy Boost 5KLIKES – Redeem code for Free Rewards

– Redeem code for Free Rewards 1MVISITS – Redeem code for Free Rewards

– Redeem code for Free Rewards MASTER – Redeem code for Free Energy

– Redeem code for Free Energy 500KVISITS – Redeem code for Free Rewards

– Redeem code for Free Rewards 250kvisits – Redeem code for a 2x Energy Boost

– Redeem code for a 2x Energy Boost 80KVISITS – Redeem code for 2x Practice Boost

– Redeem code for 2x Practice Boost 1KLIKES – Redeem code for a Free Boost

– Redeem code for a Free Boost Release – Redeem code for 250 Energy

Players can use these codes to get the rewards mentioned above to keep their gameplay exciting and competitive.

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Punching Simulator

As of yet, there are no inactive codes in Roblox Anime Punching Simulator. This means that each code is valid and open to use regardless of how old they are.

The community appreciates the efforts of the developers and the community on how they are keeping things fresh in the Roblox experience with regular updates and free rewards.

How to redeem Anime Punching Simulator codes in Roblox

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes for the Anime Punching Simulator in Roblox:

Open Anime Punching Simulator experience in Roblox and load onto the game island. Once there, navigate to the Battery Icon on the right side of your screen. Click on it and you will see a window pop up which has the Put Your Code Here! text field. Copy a working code from the list above and paste it in the box. Hit redeem and you're done.

Make sure to enter the codes as they're written in the list as they are case-sensitive. If the working code still doesn't go through, restart your Roblox Experience app and boot up into the game again.

Poll : 0 votes