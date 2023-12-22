Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Prediction, starting lineup, betting tips | Dec. 22, 2023

The Atlanta Hawks face the Miami Heat in an NBA regular season game on Friday night. It will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams.

The Hawks won their last two games, most recently against the Houston Rockets (124-117). The Heat, meanwhile, have been up and down in their last four games, although they won their previous clash against the Orlando Magic (115-106).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Hawks (12-15) play the Heat (16-12) on Friday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The game will not be aired nationally but will be aired locally on Bally Sports Sun in Miami and Bally Sports Southeast-Atlanta and streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hawks (+100) vs Heat (-120)

Spread: Hawks +1.0 (-110) vs Heat -1.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hawks (o237.5) vs Heat (u237.5)

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Preview

The Hawks and the Heat face off for the second time this season. The Heat beat the Hawks in their first meeting, 117-109, in Atlanta.

The Hawks have managed to secure victories in last two and three of the last four games. On the other hand, the Heat split their last four games, winning their last game against the Magic.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups

Kevin Love sat out the Heat's last game against the Magic due to stomach illness, and that paved the way for Jaime Jaquez Jr. to start for the team. He contributed solid numbers of 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, and a steal.

Love, however, is now upgraded to "probable" against the Hawks. So, it is possible that he could start, although it will not be surprising if Jaquez stays as a starter since Love has been coming off the bench for most of the year.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler will sit out for the second straight time due to his left calf strain, and that could mean Kyle Lowry could start again for the Heat.

Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro are cleared to play against the Hawks and are expected to start for the Heat.

The Hawks, on the other hand, are sticking to their starting five of De'Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray, and Trae Young.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Key Players, Betting Tips

Trae Young exploded for 30 points and 14 assists in the Hawks' last win against the Rockets, totaling 44 point-assist prop, which is higher than his current prop of 38.5. Draft Kings projects that Young could put up a similar explosion and solid playmaking performance, but Points Bet says otherwise.

Meanwhile, with Jimmy Butler out, Tyler Herro waxed hot with a solid all-around game of 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Magic for a total of 43 point-rebound-assist prop, which is better than his current prop of 34.5. Draft Kings also thinks Herro could do it again and go over the prop, but Points Bet thinks he could go lower.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Heat as -120 favorites over the Hawks (+100 underdogs).

However, the game is projected to be close, with the Heat being only -1.0 favorites, which could be due to the Hawks' current winning streak and the Heat's trend in their last four games, which suggests that they might blow this one again.

The game is projected to be more high-scoring than their first meeting as the current total score line is at 237.5.

A cautious bet is needed if you want to get the best win possible, but the Heat are the safe bet for this game.