Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 (May 13)

The Boston Celtics are trying to take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics regained homecourt advantage after beating the Cavaliers 106-93 in Game 3, behind Jayson Tatum's huge night.

Tatum finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, proving his doubters wrong. Jaylen Brown had 28 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Jrue Holiday provided 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell had 33 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley put up 17 rebounds and eight rebounds, while Darius Garland added 15 points, three rebounds and six assists. Caris LeVert scored 15 points off the bench.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Top 10 player props

#10 - Al Horford, Pts+Reb - Over 15.5 (-122)

Al Horford has been starting for the Boston Celtics in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. Horford didn't shoot well in Game 3, finishing with two points and seven rebounds on 1-for-7 from the field.

#9 - Max Strus, 3-Pointers Made - Over 1.5 (-162)

The Cleveland Cavaliers need Max Strus to catch fire from beyond the arc if they want a chance at tying the series. He has hit two 3-point shots per game in his last two games.

#8 - Isaac Okoro, 3-Pointers Made - Over 0.5 (-130)

Isaac Okoro is not known for his shooting, but he has four made threes in this series. He didn't hit one from beyond the arc in Game 3 but was 3-for-8 in Game 1.

#7 - Jrue Holiday, Stl+Blk - Over 1.5 (-185)

Jrue Holiday doesn't have a lot of defensive stats in this series compared to their first-round matchup against the Miami Heat. He has only recorded two blocks and two steals in three games.

#6 - Derrick White, Points - Under 15.5 (-102)

Derrick White has not been a factor for the Boston Celtics in Games 2 and 3. He's still capable of scoring a bunch of points, even more than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He had 25 points in their win in Game 1.

#5 - Darius Garland, Points - Over 15.5 (-105)

Darius Garland has been solid for the Cleveland Cavaliers this postseason, but they need him to be more than that. He needs to get some load of Donovan Mitchell. He had 15 points in Game 3 on 6-for-16 shooting.

#4 - Evan Mobley, Pts+Reb - Over 25.5 (-117)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have more chance of winning if Evan Mobley can put up a double-double against Al Horford. Mobley had a double-double in Games 1 and 2 before dropping 17 points and eight rebounds in Game 3.

#3 - Jaylen Brown, Points - Under 24.5 (-113)

Jaylen Brown has scored more than 24.5 points twice in this series. He's capable of scoring in bunches, especially when the Boston Celtics need a run. Brown had 28 points in Game 3.

#2 - Donovan Mitchell, Points - Under 30.5 (-125)

Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 28 points in the sixth straight game starting from Game 5 of their first round series against the Orlando Magic. He's coming off a 33-point performance in Game 3.

#1 - Jayson Tatum, Points - Under 28.5 (-120)

Jayson Tatum was criticized before Game 3 after the Boston Celtics' blowout loss. He bounced back with 33 points, which is his highest in the series so far, as well as the 2024 NBA playoffs.