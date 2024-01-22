Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth charts for January 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks game highlights Monday's schedule. The Celtics boast a league-leading 33-10 record, while the Mavericks are 24-18, sixth in the West. The Mavericks are seemingly not on the Celtics level. However, they pose a significant threat with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving running the offense.

The Mavericks also have a homecourt advantage. The Celtics are 13-9 away this season. They are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back. At the same time, the Mavericks haven't played since Jan. 17 after their Jan. 19 game against the Golden State Warriors got postponed.

The extended break and other factors give Dallas a fair shot at making this a competitive game, despite the Celtics being the favorites.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks injuries

The Celtics have been fortunate for majority of the season on the injury front. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have faced some issues with extended absences for star Kyrie Irving and other rotation players for brief stretches. Here's a look at the injury reports for both teams.

Boston Celtics injury reports for January 22

The Celtics injury report for January 22 hasn't been submitted yet. However, only Jrue Holiday could be on the report. He sustained an elbow injury and got ruled out against the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, Al Horford was out due to rest and will return on Monday night. It remains to be seen if Celtics rest Kristaps Porzingis on the second night of back-to-back.

Dallas Mavericks injury reports for January 22

The Mavericks have released their injury report with only Seth Curry and Dante Exum. Curry is questionable with a left ankle sprain, while Exum is doubtful with a right plantar fascia.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth charts

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for January 22

The Celtics will likely start Jrue Holiday (if available) and Derrick White in the backcourt alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Al Horford could replace Kristaps Porzingis if the latter is rested. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard and Oshae Brissett could play heavy minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jrue Holiday* Payton Pritchard Dalano Banton Shooting guards Derrick White Sam Hauser JD Davison Small forwards Jaylen Brown Oshae Brissett Power forwards Jayson Tatum Al Horford Centers Kristaps Porzingis* Luke Kornet

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for January 22

The Mavericks starting lineup has seen plenty of changes with injury issues to some players. Monday's lineup will include Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr. and Dereck Lively II, but the fifth spot could be given to Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green or Maxi Kleber.

Hardaway has started the last two games, while Kleber got the nod a game before that. Meanwhile, Green was in the lineup before Luka Doncic returned from injury.

Point guards Luka Doncic Seth Curry Jaden Hardy Shooting guards Kyrie Irving Josh Green Small forwards Tim Hardaway Jr. Olivier Maxence-Prosper Power forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Grant Williams Maxi Kleber Centers Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell Richaun Holmes

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks key matchups

The Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks game will be determined by a couple of matchups. The first one is between the Mavericks' star-studded backcourt and Celtics' defensive-minded guards. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White will have an uphill task to limit Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who have been on fire lately.

The other is between old teammates and off-court best friends Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum. Williams will likely be tasked with guarding Tatum for most of the game. Having spent four years in Boston, Williams is well-versed with Tatum's game. It could be an interesting matchup.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!