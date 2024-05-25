Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Top 10 player props available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (May 25)

The Indiana Pacers host the Boston Celtics on Saturday for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Celtics lead the series 2-0 and will look to win at least a game on the road. The Pacers, meanwhile, need to ensure they put their best foot forward at home and keep extending the series.

After a close Game 1, which they won 133-128 in overtime, the Celtics had a comfortable 126-110 win Thursday. Despite being on the road, Boston is a seven-point favorite to win and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

While the oddsmakers favor the road team, here’s a look at 10 props available for Game 3 of Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers’ Eastern Conference finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers Top 10 Game 3 player props

#10 Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points (-105, via BetMGM)

Tatum averages 29.5 points in the series. Seeing that his prop is set exactly the same, we predict him to go past that mark.

#9 Tyrese Haliburton under 1.5 steals (-210, via BetMGM)

After three steals in Game 1, Tyrese Haliburton recorded just one steal in Game 2. Bet on the point guard to have less than 1.5 steals if he plays, as he's listed as questionable with a hamstring issue.

#8 Jayson Tatum over 45.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-115, via BetMGM)

Tatum averages 43.0 in total points, rebounds and assists in two games in this series. We are predicting Jayson Tatum to have a high-scoring night, and that should help his numbers in this category as well.

#7 Payton Pritchard over 7.5 points (-104, via FanDuel)

Pritchard scored eight points in both games. He's projected to score 8.9 points on Saturday, which is way over than his prop of 7.5 points.

#6 Jrue Holiday over 1.5 steals and blocks (-192, via DraftKings)

Jrue Holiday is one of the best defenders in the NBA but had an off night Thursday stats-wise, as he failed to record any steals or blocks. However, that shouldn’t be the case in Game 3. He should go past the 1.5-point mark in total steals and blocks.

#5 Tyrese Haliburton over 29.5 total points, rebounds and assists (+100, via DraftKings)

Haliburton had 38 total points, rebounds and assists in Game 1. That number dropped to just 22 in Game 2. Haliburton took just eight shots, as he was bothered by a hamstring injury and is questionable for Saturday. However, if he plays, expect him to go past the 29.5-point mark in this category.

#4 Al Horford over 1.5 3-pointers made (-142, via DraftKings)

Horford made three 3s in the first game but had none in Game 2. After attempting just one 3-pointer on Thursday, expect the big man to drop more than 1.5 3s on Saturday.

#3 Pascal Siakam over 22.5 points (-120, via BetMGM)

Siakam scored 24 and 28 points in the first two games. Now back in Indiana, he should continue his scoring prowess and end Game 3 with over 22.5 points.

#2 Derrick White over 15.5 points (-105, via DraftKings)

Derrick White is one of Boston’s primary bench players. He averages 19.0 points in the series and should score more than 15.5 points on Saturday.

#1 Jaylen Brown over 26.5 points (+100, via FanDuel)

Jaylen Brown has been balling out in the series. After 26 points in the first game, he followed up with a 40-point performance on Thursday. Expect Brown to keep dropping the points.