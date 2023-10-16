Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers will welcome Joel Embiid to their ranks as they head to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets as part of their NBA preseason calendar. After going down to the Boston Celtics in two consecutive games, the Sixers will look to take on the Nets who are coming off their preseason opener loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sixers were without Embiid and James Harden in both their preseason games so far and the latter will only likely suit up for the team's final warm-up clash against the Atlanta Hawks on October 20. However, the return of the reigning MVP now gives head coach Nick Nurse to deploy his actual game lineups.

As for the Nets, who played their major names for limited minutes, the focus will be on Ben Simmons to see how he fares against his former side. With both parties sharing quite the history, the Aussie guard who endured a woeful 2022-23 season will look to make an early impact and make a case for himself in the team's starting unit when the regular season rolls in.

Game Details

Teams: Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: October 16; 7.30pm ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers preview and injury report

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back with a win after going down to the Celtics in both their preseason games. With Embiid, they have a player who heads into the new season with massive expectations. He was crowned the league's scoring champion and MVP after averaging a career-high 33 points per game.

While he will surely play limited minutes, it gives the Nurse a chance to use him with different combinations as they look to figure out their best starting five.

The Nets cannot be taken lightly either. While they went through a massive rebuild ahead of the trade deadline last season losing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, they have a young and potential-filled unit in Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Ben Simmons.

After playing his starters in the loss versus the Lakers, Nets coach Jacques Vaughn will look to ramp up the minutes as they progress in the preseason. As for injuries, no players from either camp are on the list. But James Harden will be a notable absentee.

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers odds and prediction

Moneyline: Nets (+106) vs 76ers (-130)

Spread: Nets (-1.5) vs Nets (+1.5)

Total (O/U): 220.5

With Joel Embiid in the mix, the Sixers are automatic favorites to notch up a win at the Barclays Center. With the team set to field their starters minus Harden, expect a cracking contest between the two sides.

Brooklyn Nets roster

Ben Simmons

Cameron Johnson

Mikal Bridges

Spencer Dinwiddie

Dorian Finney-Smith

Nicolas Claxton

Royce O’Neale

Noah Clowney

Dariq Whitehead

Cameron Thomas

Day’Ron Sharpe

Dennis Smith Jr.

Lonnie Walker IV

Darius Bazley

Trendon Watford

Philadelphia 7ers roster

Terquavion Smith (TW)

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Danny Green

David Duke Jr.

Javonte Smart

Filip Petrusev

Azuolas Tubelis (TW)

Montrezl Harrell

Paul Reed

Patrick Beverley

Mo Bamba

Tobias Harris

Ricky Council IV (TW)

Dewayne Dedmon

James Harden

Danuel House Jr.

P.J. Tucker

Joel Embiid

Furkan Korkmaz

Jaden Springer

Tyrese Maxey

De'Anthony Melton