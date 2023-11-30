Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction, Betting Tips | Nov. 30, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets will travel to New York City to face the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA regular season game on Thursday, Nov. 30. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Nets are staking a three-game winning streak as they welcome the Hornets, who look to snap a two-game slide and find their way back to playoff contention.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The game between the Charlotte Hornets, currently at 5-11, and the Brooklyn Nets, at 9-8, will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

While there is no national television broadcast for the game, you can watch it live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Hornets (+270) vs Nets (-340)

Spread: Hornets +8.0 (-110) vs Nets -8.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o226.0) vs Nets (u226.0)

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets last faced off on Oct. 30 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte where the Nets emerged victorious, 133-121. It was Brooklyn's fifth straight head-to-head win against Charlotte.

The Nets are currently on a three-game winning streak, their second streak that long this early in the season. Their win against the Hornets during their first meeting actually sparked their first three-win run.

On the other hand, the Hornets are coming off back-to-back blowout losses against the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks and will look to snap the skid before it gets worse when they cross the Brooklyn Bridge to face the Nets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineups

The Hornets will likely go with Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams, Terry Rozier, and Brandon Miller as their startign lineup. Meanwhile, the Nets are expected to start Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Mikal Bridges against the Hornets.

Brandon Miller continues to make a case for Rookie of the Year as he led the Hornets with 18 points in a blowout loss to the Knicks. However, Fan Duel projects that his numbers might dip a little in Brooklyn, suggesting that betting below the current prop of 14.5 is logical at the moment.

On the other hand, Spencer Dinwiddie flirted with a triple-double in the Nets' win against the Toronto Raptors with 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. BetRivers projects that he will go above the current point-rebound-assist prop of 28.5 again while PointsBet is projecting that he will go below it.

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Nets as minus-340 favorites to beat the Hornets (plus-270 underdogs).

The Nets' 14-point win in Charlotte during their first meeting and the fact that their rematch will be played in Brooklyn factored in the said money line. Though, the Nets are projected to beat the Hornets by a closer margin than their previous meeting at minus-8 spread.

It is interesting to note that the total scores betting line opened at 226.0, which is way below the 254 combined points that both teams had during their first meeting.

While it is safe to bet for the Nets at this point, it might be worth a risk to bet over 226.0 considering their previous shootout in Charlotte.