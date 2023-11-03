Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (November 3)

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers are set to kick off their 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament group-stage schedule on Friday (November 3).

The game will mark the first of four group-stage games for both teams in Group A in the Eastern Conference. Their group also features the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons.

Friday’s game will also mark a rematch between the two teams after the Pacers defeated a shorthanded Cavs team 125-113 on Saturday (October 28). However, given the stakes of Friday’s matchup and the teams’ updated injury reports, things could be different this time around.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers game details

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 3, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers game preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers could both be without key players on Friday.

For the Cavs, starters Darius Garland (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) are listed as questionable. Meanwhile, for the Pacers, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is listed as questionable as well. The absence of any of those three players would change the game drastically.

The Pacers struggled mightily without the playmaking and leadership of Haliburton in their previous game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday (November 1). Indiana lost by a whopping 51 points (155-104).

The Cavs, on the other hand, have gone just 1-3 in four games without Garland’s playmaking. Meanwhile, Allen has not yet played this season, leaving the team lacking size in the interior.

Assuming both teams are shorthanded, Cleveland project to have more offensive firepower, led by star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Pacers’ lack of a true No. 1 scoring option could make it challenging for them to keep up. The young squad often relies heavily on Haliburton to initiate its offense.

On the defensive end, the Pacers have also struggled mightily to start the season, as they rank dead-last in team defensive rating (119.3) after four games. So, Indiana will have to start picking things up defensively if they want to be a playoff team.

Another deciding factor in Friday’s game could be who gets the edge in the battle of the big men between Evan Mobley and Myles Turner. Mobley recorded a season-high 33 points in the teams' last matchup, and his offense has become somewhat of an X-factor for the Cavs.

Meanwhile, Turner has been the Pacers’ second-leading scorer this season (14.8 points per game).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers odds and predictions

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-150) vs. Pacers (+125)

Spread: Cavaliers (-3) vs. Pacers (+3)

Over/Under: Cavaliers vs. Pacers (225)

Entering Friday night, the betting odds favor Cleveland over Indiana. The Cavs have more offensive weapons and are a stronger defensive team than the Pacers. They also have a more proven veteran squad.

Meanwhile, the potential absence of Haliburton projects to be too much for Indiana to overcome.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

At full strength, the Cavaliers typically deploy a starting lineup featuring Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. Meanwhile, sharpshooter Max Strus and big men Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen man the frontcourt.

However, Cleveland have gone small in the absence of Allen and Garland. In their 95-89 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, forwards Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro started for the Cavs.

Indiana Pacers

At full strength, the Pacers’ starting lineup features Tyrese Haliburton and sophomore Bennedict Mathurin in the backcourt. Meanwhile, their frontcourt includes forwards Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin, along with Myles Turner.

However, with Haliburton out last game, reserve point guard Andrew Nembhard got the start for Indiana.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers top 3 leading scorers

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. Donovan Mitchell

31.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 3.5 3-pointers per game on 51.1% shooting.

2. Caris LeVert

19.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.5 bpg and 3.3 3pg on 38.7% shooting.

3. Evan Mobley

15.4 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.4 apg, 0.4 spg, 2.2 bpg and 0.2 3pg on 47.0% shooting.

Indiana Pacers

1. Tyrese Haliburton

20.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 12.3 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.7 bpg and 2.3 3pg on 45.8% shooting.

2. Myles Turner

14.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.3 spg, 2.0 bpg and 1.0 3pg on 45.8% shooting.

3. Bennedict Mathurin

13.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.0 bpg and 1.0 3pg on 44.2% shooting.