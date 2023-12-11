Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | December 11, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Monday (Dec. 11). The visitors last played Paolo Banchero & Co. on Dec. 6 and notched up a 121-111 win at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Arena.

Now, the Magic will hope to even the scoreline when host a sixth-placed Cleveland in their backyard. They are one of the more pleasant surprises this season, winning 15 of their 22 games to take second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavaliers are coming off a dominant 111-99 win against the Miami Heat, while Orlando registered a 123-91 win over the Detroit Pistons. Ahead of the matchup, the outfit will look for consistency after losing two of their last three games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Preview, betting tips, and predictions

Game details:

Teams: Cavaliers (13-9) vs Magic (15-7)

Date and time: December 11, 2023, 7 pm ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Preview

The Cavaliers' offense has sputtered, but the team has the necessary firepower when it comes to the matchup against the Magic. Donovan Mitchell has led from the front with 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Darius Garland (19.6 points and 6.1 assists), and Evan Mobley (16.0 points and 10.5 rebounds), have contributed to the team's offensive rating. The weakness perhaps is the pacing, as the side has allowed their opponents to get off to hot and quick starts.

The Magic are led by Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Franz Wagner is second with 20.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. Their defense has been their biggest strength, but they have been erratic with their shooting. It will be the Cavs offense vs the Magic's Draciel-like defense.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Predicted starting lineup

With Evan Mobley out of Monday's contest, the Cavaliers will start with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, and Jarrett Allen.

The Magic have Jalen Suggs as questionable. They will probably start with Gary Harris, Anthony Black, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Goga Bitadze.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Betting tips

Donovan Mitchell comes in with a 28.5/30.5 o/u ahead of the contest. He's -125 over and -120 under. For the Magic, Banchero is 23.5 with -104 over and -115 under.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction

With Mobley out of the matchup, the Magic can exploit the Cavaliers defense. They have been clinical thus far and will look for payback against the side that's beaten them twice in as many games. Expect Orlando to grab a win at home.