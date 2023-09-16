Connecticut Sun vs Minnesota Lynx Round 1, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 16, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx will face each other in Game 2 of their best-of-three series in the 2023 WNBA playoffs on Sunday.

The third-seeded Sun dominated in the series opener with a 90-60 victory. They recorded a franchise playoff record of 16 three-pointers made and were led by solid play from forward DeWanna Bonner (17 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists).

Following an impressive victory in Game 1, the Sun will now look to sustain their momentum, go for the jugular and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Connecticut played superb basketball in the series opener on both ends of the court, shooting 53% from beyond the arc (16-of-30) while limiting Minnesota to just 35% shooting from the field. The Sun also scored 30 points off 19 Lynx turnovers.

Minnesota simply was not able to get it going in Game 1. After a rough first half where they trailed by 14 points at the break (32-46), it continued to go downhill from there.

In Game 2, the Lynx have to do a better job with their shooting and take better care of the ball. The bench has to step up, especially if the starters are not getting it done.

Match Details

Fixture: Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx

Date & Time: Sunday, September 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, Connecticut

Where to watch & live stream

Game 2 between the Sun and Lynx can be seen on ESPN or streamed via fubo.

Connecticut Sun predicted lineup

DeWanna Bonner

Tiffany Hayes

Natisha Hiedeman

Rebecca Allen

Alyssa Thomas

Key Player: DeWanna Bonner

Veteran DeWanna Bonner led Connecticut’s run in the WNBA regular season with much success and is poised to continue in the playoffs. She was the do-it-all leader for the Sun in Game 1, proving a handful for the Lynx defense.

Minnesota Lynx predicted lineup

Napheesa Collier

Dorka Juhasz

Kayla McBride

Diamond Miller

Tiffany Mitchell

Key Player: Kayla McBride

Amid their struggles in Game 1, Lynx guard Kayla McBride was a bright spot. The nine-year veteran finished with a team-high 16 points on 42.9% shooting, to go along with three rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes on the floor.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Match prediction

While the Lynx can be expected to play better in Game 2, the Sun are just too deep and will be ready for whatever their opponents throw at them. Connecticut will win and advance to the next round of the playoffs.