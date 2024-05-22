Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Preview - May 22, 2024 | Game 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is the only 2024 NBA Playoffs game scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the first game of their best-of-seven Western Conference finals series. The Timberwolves won the most recent regular-season meeting 121-87 on Jan. 31.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 22.

The Mavericks hold a 77-59 all-time advantage in the regular season and a 3-0 lead in the playoffs. The Timberwolves won the 2023-24 regular-season series 3-1. Minnesota won the most recent game between the two teams behind Karl-Anthony Towns' 29 points and nine rebounds. A Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving-less Dallas was led by Josh Green’s 18 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference finals is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, at Target Center. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+155) vs. Timberwolves (-185)

Spread: Mavericks (+4) vs. Timberwolves (-4)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o208.5) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u208.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Mavericks reached the Western Conference finals after defeating the OKC Thunder in six games. Before that, they beat the LA Clippers in six games as well. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round and then upset the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in seven games.

The Mavericks-Timberwolves matchup will see two teams that play a similar kind of defensive basketball. They focus on limiting their oppositions’ presence at the rim. Minnesota clearly has the advantage with current Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. However, the Mavericks cannot be counted out with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic is probable yet again with right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

The Timberwolves will be without Jaylen Clark (Achilles), while Mike Conley is questionable with an Achilles issue as well. If Conley cannot play, Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start:

PG: Nickeil Alexander-Walker SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Karl-Anthony Towns C: Rudy Gobert

The Timberwolves’ key substitutes should be Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 29.5 points. Doncic averaged just 24.7 points against the Thunder. The Slovenian guard’s shooting woes should continue against Minnesota and he should end the game with less than 29.5 points.

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 27.5 points. Edwards averages 28.9 points in the 2024 NBA Playoffs so far but had just 16 points in Game 7 against Denver. Expect Edwards to have a strong game Wednesday and score over 27.5 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The Timberwolves are favored to win by four points at home. This should be a competitive game, with Minnesota getting the win while covering the spread. With both teams being known for their defense, expect the team total to be under 208.5 points.