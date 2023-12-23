Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | December 23, 2023

The Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets game is just one of the 13 games prepared by the NBA for December 23. It is the first of the two meetings they will have in the 2023-24 season. The last three matchups were won by the Nuggets.

The defending champions Denver Nuggets are third in the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 20-10. This team is on a three-game winning streak and aims to extend the momentum heading to Christmas Day.

On the other side of the fence, the Charlott Hornets have a 7-19 record and they are 13th in the NBA Eastern Conference. They are now on a six-game losing streak and will hope to turn that around soon.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets matchup will begin broadcast at 7:00 p.m. at the Bally Sports SE-CHA and Altitude Network. The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina will serve as the battleground and the online live stream can be seen through an NBA League Pass subscription.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+3300) vs Hornets (-265)

Spread: Nuggets -8.0 (-110) vs +8.0 Hornets (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (u226.5) vs Hornets (o226.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have a total of four players on their injury list. LaMelo Ball and Frank Ntilikina are not playing for the team until early January. Marc Williams and Caleb Martin both still have no timeline to return from their respective injuries.

Vlako Cancar is the only player in the injury list for the Denver Nuggets and the rest of the team are available against the Hornets.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted lineups

With no starters sidelined, the Denver Nuggets will go through their usual starting five that gave the franchise their first championship. Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Micahel Porter Jr. form the frontcourt while Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are the guards.

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier has been upgraded to the starting point guard position will LaMelo Ball is out and he joins rookie Brandon Miller. Nic Richards is in for Marc Williams while Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges are the forwards.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

The NBA props handed to Terry Rozier are 23.5 points and he has gone over that mark in the last game. Even with the high expectations, he is going up to the defending champions and it will be risky to pick him to go over.

It has been a huge see-saw for Nikola Jokic as he went under the double-digit scoring mark twice in the last five games. The 27.5 points NBA prop is easy once he is healthy and we see it going over against the Hornets.

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The last four times these teams fought, the total all went under and this game should be the same. The Denver Nuggets are the favored team to win and the spread of 8.0 points against the Hornets should be covered.