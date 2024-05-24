Did Lakers offer Darvin Ham a second chance at HC job? Debunking viral rumor 

Amid the LA Lakers' extensive coaching search, a report went viral on X/Twitter on Thursday that they are considering giving ex-coach Darvin Ham another chance. However, the report is a hoax from the infamous NBA parody outlet NBA Centel.

After two seasons with LA, Ham was fired earlier this month following the franchise's 4-1 first-round playoff series loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers have since been connected to numerous coaching candidates.

Most are up-and-coming assistant coaches, including the Boston Celtics' Sam Cassell, Denver Nuggets' David Adelman, Minnesota Timberwolves' Micah Nori and Miami Heat's Chris Quinn.

Ex-Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego, now a New Orleans Pelicans assistant, and former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick are also considered serious candidates.

However, NBA Centel, an NBA Central parody account, attempted to fool LA's fanbase by reporting that Ham would also receive an interview. It added that the 50-year-old could be given a "second chance."

The outlet cited ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski as its source. However, while Wojnarowski provided an update on LA's coaching search during Thursday's edition of "NBA Countdown," Ham was not mentioned.

The veteran ESPN reporter instead highlighted the Lakers' front office's desire to be unbiased during its interview process.

"One point that Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss are making to candidates is that this job is going to be won in the interview, that they are not coming into this with any real preconceived ideas," Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski added that LA will conduct multiple interviews with previously reported candidates to gain familiarity.

"Listen, there are a lot of candidates in this search they don't know very well. That's why they're taking their time to go through it and get to know them better," Wojnarowski said.

"But there's no obvious choice for the Lakers, and they keep emphasizing to this entire group, 'You're gonna win this job in the interviews.' That's why there'll be candidates who are gonna go through several interviews before they make a decision."

So, it appears the organization will take its time searching for an adequate replacement for Ham.

Lakers gain competition in coaching search

Until Thursday, LA was the lone 2024 playoff team without a coach, with the lowly Washington Wizards being the only other coachless team. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Thursday morning following their 4-1 second-round playoff series defeat against the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers have since been connected to some of the same candidates as the Lakers, including James Borrego and Sam Cassell. Thus, LA's coaching search may get a little more complicated. If a particular candidate blows the Lakers away, they may be inclined to make a hire faster to avoid the threat of Cleveland poaching them.

Regardless, LA must ensure it chooses the right fit to shepherd its veteran-laden core, led by superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Coming off a seventh-placed (47-35) Western Conference finish, the organization seemingly still has NBA championship expectations for next season.

So, its coaching position will likely mark a tough gig for any coach, let alone an inexperienced one.