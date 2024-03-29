Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

The Golden State Warriors continue to slog through an exacting five-game road trip with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Golden State, which handily won 97-84 in their first meeting, will go for a shutout in the rematch on Friday. The Dubs could return to near full strength if Jonathan Kuminga is cleared to play.

Charlotte has been relishing the role of a spoiler as the regular season winds down. The Hornets just stunned the playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers 118-111 on Wednesday. They will be looking to cause the same trouble when they host the Warriors.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr inserted Klay Thompson back into the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. “Game 6 Klay” looked revitalized alongside Steph Curry. Kerr will be hoping the four-time champ puts up the same kind of performance versus Charlotte.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Spectrum Center will host the showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. Local coverage by NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SE-CHA begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. Streaming the game is also an option by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Warriors (-800) vs. Hornets (+550)

Spread: Warriors (-12.0) vs. Hornets (+12.0)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o217.0 -110) vs. Hornets (u217.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

Steph Curry had a bad shooting night against the Orlando Magic but scored the Golden State Warriors’ last five points to put away their opponents. Curry’s not likely to have another off night particularly against one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Adding more worries for the home team is Klay Thompson’s resurgence in March.

Brandon Miller dropped 31 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers to drag the Charlotte Hornets to a stunning upset over their opponents.. The former Crimson Tide star will have to replicate his performance for them to have a puncher's chance of winning. Steve Clifford will be hoping his supporting cast will also step up to give the rising star a boost.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Draymond Green, F - Trayce Jackson-Davis, SF - Andrew Wiggins, PG - Steph Curry and SG - Klay Thompson will open the game for the Golden State Warriors.

Brandin Podziemski, who has been relegated back to the bench could come in first for the Dubs to take out Thompson. If it’s not Podziemski, Kerr could go with Gary Payton II to shore up his team’s perimeter defense.

F - Brandon Miller, SF - Miles Bridges, C - Nick Richards, PG - Tre Mann and G - Vasilije Micic will start for the Charlotte Hornets.

Grant Williams has been playing well off the bench for Hornets coach Steve Clifford. Williams could play center or forward for the hosts.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Brandon Miller has a 19.5 over/under points prop on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. In back-to-back showdowns with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miller had 24 and 31 points, respectively. Cleveland’s defense is solid but the rookie carved it up. He could do the same versus Golden State and get over his points prop.

Steph Curry has a 24.5 over/under points prop versus the Charlotte Hornets. “Chef Curry” was limited to 17 points in each of his last two games. That could soon change versus the Hornets’ inept defense. Expect Curry to put up buckets on Wednesday and get over his points prop.

Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction

The Hornets are looking to play spoilers again but the Warriors are too focused to be complacent. Draymond Green has been urging his team to take care of business against teams they are supposed to beat. That will likely happen against the Hornets as the Dubs could walk away with a win against their opponents +12.0 spread.