Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 13 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks will be against the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference matchup at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night.

The Warriors are clinging to the playoff spot, with Dallas just three wins ahead in eighth place. In December, the Mavericks secured a 10-point victory on the road. The Mavericks aim to repeat that success at home.

Both teams are well aware of the significance of this match given their close positions in the standings, which makes it a standout fixture on Wednesday's schedule.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks injury report

Golden State Warriors injury report for March 13

Steph Curry won't be playing due to a right ankle sprain.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for March 13

Brandon Williams will not play due to a left wrist sprain.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart

Golden State Warriors starting lineup and depth chart for March 13

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Lester Quinones Pat Spencer SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody PF Jonathan Kuminga Gary Payton || Dario Saric C Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Kevon Looney

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for March 13

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively || Dwight Powell

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The race for a playoff position is heating up as teams try to clinch qualification or a chance to compete in the tournament. Currently, Dallas and Golden State are vying for play-in slots.

The Mavericks have a season record of 37-28, 2.5 games ahead of the Warriors (34-30). Furthermore, they are only one game behind the sixth-ranked Phoenix Suns (38-27).

Dallas is coming off a 127-92 victory over the Bulls at home on Monday, their third straight win. Luka Doncic recorded his seventh consecutive triple double.

On the other hand, the Warriors will be entering this game without their star player, Steph Curry, who will be absent for the third consecutive game.

Golden State has managed to secure one win and one loss since Curry's absence and is 1-4 without him during the season.

Their lone victory without Curry was a 112-102 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs on the road. Jonathan Kuminga led with 22 points, while Klay Thompson contributed 21 points.