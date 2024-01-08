Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat starting lineups, depth charts for Jan. 8, 2024

The Houston Rockets will face the Miami Heat in one of six NBA games scheduled on Monday night. This will be the first meeting of the season between the two sides. The Heat prevailed in their past six head-to-head matchups in the past three seasons.

The difference now, though, is that the Rockets seemingly found the needed veterans to contend again in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, while the Heat are entering the game without their superstar Jimmy Butler.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Injuries

Houston Rockets injury report for Jan. 8, 2024

While Dillon Brooks indeed helped the Rockets get to where they are right now, he will sit out their game against the Heat due to a right oblique strain. There is no clear timetable on when he can return.

Victor Oladipo, another major acquisition by the Rockets during the offseason, remains out due to a left patellar tendon injury. He underwent surgery last November, and the timetable for his return is also uncertain.

Tari Eason, on the other hand, was ruled out for the Rockets-Heat game due to soreness on his left lower leg. This will be his fourth straight game out.

Miami Heat injury report for Jan. 8, 2024

Jimmy Butler will sit out for the Heat once more as he is still feeling some irritation on his right foot. It will be his fourth straight game on the sidelines.

Caleb Martin, another key player for the Heat, has been ruled out for the game due to a right ankle sprain, and there is no clear timetable for his recovery.

Dru Smith was already ruled out for the rest of the season due to a Grade 3 right knee sprain.

The good news for the Heat, though, is that they could finally clear Haywood Highsmith from the concussion protocols. He is currently listed as "probable" against the Rockets.

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Starting lineups, depth charts

Houston Rockets starting lineup, depth chart for Jan. 8, 2024

With both Tari Eason and Dillon Brooks sitting out, Jalen Green and Jae'Sean Tate get to enjoy another game as starters. They will join VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun in the starting unit.

Here is the Rockets' current depth chart.

Point Guard Fred VanVleet Aaron Holiday Shooting Guard Jalen Green Amen Thompson Small Forward Jae'Sean Tate Cam Whitmore Reggie Bullock Power Forward Jabari Smith Jr. Jeff Green Center Alperen Sengun Boban Marjanovic Jock Landale

Miami Heat starting lineup for Jan. 8, 2024

On the other hand, the Heat opted to keep Tyler Herro at the starting shooting guard spot and brought Kyle Lowry as the starting point guard against the Suns.

The Heat will likely keep Lowry and Herro in their starting spots and will be joined by forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic and center Bam Adebayo.

Haywood Highsmith's return, however, could factor in if there will be another change in the starting 5.

Here is the Heat's current depth chart assuming Jaquez and Jovic remain as starters.

Point Guard Kyle Lowry RJ Hampton Shooting Guard Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Small Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. Josh Richardson Jamal Cain Power Forward Nikola Jovic Cole Swider Center Bam Adebayo Kevin Love Thomas Bryant

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat: Key matchup

The game between the Rockets and the Heat could mainly focus on both teams' starting centers, Alperen Sengun and Bam Adebayo.

Alperen Sengun had himself a good outing when the Rockets stunned the Milwaukee Bucks, braving through foul trouble and finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Adebayo, on the other hand, carried the fight for the Heat despite the losing effort to the Suns, tallying 28 points, 10 rebounds, one assist and one block.