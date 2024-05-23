Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (May 23) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 23, 2024 16:05 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics
The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics resume the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals in Thursday's Game 2. The Pacers blew a chance to steal homecourt in Game 1 after a slew of mistakes that allowed Boston to force overtime via a Jaylen Brown 3. Jayson Tatum then took over with 10 of his 36 points in OT to seal a 133-128 win.

Tatum added 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals to his box score. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown had 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals on 50.0% shooting. With Kristas Porzingis' continued absence, Boston received an excellent performance from Jrue Holiday, who produced 28 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals on 10 of 16 shots.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be kicking themselves for blowing a solid opportunity to go up 1-0. They were ahead 117-114 with nine seconds left, but a careless turnover from Tyrese Haliburton and a loose pass from Andrew Nembhard on an in-bounds play offered the Celtics a way back.

Nevertheless, Haliburton's 25 points, 10 assists and three steals kept Indiana in the hunt for a win, so that was one of the biggest takeaways from a gut-wrenching loss. Indiana also got 20-point outings from Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Game 2

Indiana Pacers injury report

The Pacers only have Bennedict Mathurin on their injury report. He's out for the season.

Boston Celtics injury report

The Celtics have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis, while Xavier Tillman is questionable.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2

Indiana Pacers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Pacers will start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Point guardsTyrese HaliburtonT.J. McConnellIsaiah Wong
Shooting guardsAndrew NembhardBen SheppardKendall Brown
Small forwardsAaron NesmithDoug McDermottJarace Walker
Power forwardsPascal SiakamObi Toppin

CentersMyles Turner Jalen SmithIsaiah Jackson

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Celtics will start Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

Point guardsJrue HolidayPayton Pritchard
Shooting guardDerrick White
Sam HauserJaden Springer
Small forwardsJaylen BrownSvi Mykhailiuk
Power forwardsJayson Tatum
Oshae Brissett

Centers Al Horford Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman Sr.*

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Game 2?

Game 2 between the Pacers and Celtics will be televised nationally by ESPN. Meanwhile, Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Boston will provide coverage in local regions. Fans abroad can watch the game via NBA League Pass online. Fans in the US who can't access any of the above options can watch the contest online via DirecTV.

The Celtics are -400 favorites to extend their series lead to 2-0 with a -9 spread. Game 1's prediction was similar but turned into a close contest. The Pacers seem to have that extra punch the Celtics' previous opponents didn't possess. Despite Boston being heavily favored, fans can expect this to be a close game, too.

