Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | January 14, 2024

The Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets game will kick off a five-match slate of the NBA scheduled for Sunday, January 14. This is the second and last time both teams see each other for the 2023-24 regular season. So far, the Nuggets have won over the Pacers six straight times since March 2021.

The Pacers are fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference with their record at 23-15. Even without their star point guard, the team has won their last three games with the most recent being an 18-point victory over the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Denver Nuggets are third in the NBA Western Conference right behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder. They come in this matchup with a 27-13 record and a bounce-back win against the New Orleans Pelicans, 125-113.

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets matchup will commence inside the Ball Arena located in Denver, Colorado. The tip-off happens at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and the television broadcast can be seen through Altitude and Bally Sports Indiana. NBA League Pass is a way for basketball fans to witness the action through an online live stream subscription.

Moneyline: Pacers (+425) vs Nuggets (-575)

Spread: Pacers +11.0 (-110) vs -11.0 Nuggets (-110)

Total (O/U): Pacers (u226.5) vs Nuggets (o226.5)

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Preview

The Denver Nuggets have put four players on their injury list. Peyton Watson and Christian Braun are marked as 'probable' and it will now depend on the team's medical staff if they will play. Julian Strawther and Vlatko Cancar are not expected to suit up against the Pacers and both have no timeline yet to return to the roster.

For the Indiana Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is not expected to play as he is yet to recover from a hamstring injury. Rookie Jarace Walker is marked as 'questionable' while Aaron Nesmith is still out with a shin injury.

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Predicted lineups

Having no major injuries to their usual starting five, the Denver Nuggets should go with the squad that carried them to the franchise's first championship. Nikola Jokic leads the starters with Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope forming the backcourt while Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. round up the starting five.

Aaron Nembhard has been starting replacing Tyrese Haliburton and he is joined by Bruce Brown as the backcourt combo. Myles Turner anchors the paint at center along with Jalen Smith. If Aaron Nesmith will not play, expect Obi Toppin to replace him.

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic has been in MVP form as always but the four-point game against the Detroit Pistons pushed his NBA prop to 24.5. He has broken that mark in the last two games and he should go over as well.

Myles Turner needs to work more with Tyrese Haliburton out and he has an NBA prop of 16.5 points. Not really known as a primary scorer, it will be a risk to put him over the mark.

Indiana Pacers vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction

With the home-court advantage, Denver Nuggets are clearly the favored team to win. However, the Indiana Pacers have clawed their way to victories in the past three games and should not be a pushover. Expect the Nuggets to win and the Pacers to give them a good challenge. The total should go over but the spread won't be covered.