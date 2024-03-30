Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Atlanta Hawks? Latest on former DPOY's status (March 30)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable in the upcoming contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This will be the third game of their season series, which is tied thus far.

The Bucks (46-27) are second in the Eastern Conference, coming off their second straight loss against the New Orleans Pelicans 107-100 on Thursday after facing a 128-124 defeat to the LA Lakers on Tuesday at home, blowing a 19-point lead in the second half.

The Bucks enter the matchup with a 2-3 record in the past five games, 5-5 in their last 10, and have struggled all season on the road, going 17-19. They have a -0.4 net rating with an offensive rating of 117.9 and a defensive rating of 118.3 while shooting 48.7% from the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out two of the last six games because of a hamstring injury. On both occasions, he was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded and ruled out.

His probable status indicates that he is likely to play, as the team will continue to evaluate him in the morning shoot-around to ensure that he doesn't re-aggravate his hamstring injury.

Prior to his hamstring injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered setbacks caused by inflammation in his left Achilles tendon. This raised questions about his availability for the Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 4.

Initially listed as questionable, Antetokounmpo underwent evaluations during pregame warm-ups, before being ruled out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has also been included in injury reports due to inflammation in the patellar tendon of his right knee. Although he hasn't missed any games, inflammation in his right knee's patellar tendon has kept him on the injury list for past games.

How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Atlanta Hawks?

The marquee game from the NBA's Saturday three-game lineup, between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE ATL and Bally Sports WI for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week's worth, which can be purchased as a subscription.