Is Josh Giddey playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Looking at Thunder guard's status for Game 3 (May 11)

OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey is listed as available for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals against the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. The series shifts to Dallas, Texas, for Games 3 and 4 as the Thunder look to regain home-court advantage.

The Thunder, boasting one of the NBA's best home records this season, surprisingly fell on Thursday night. Unable to overcome a deficit, they dropped their second game to Dallas this season by nine points.

At home, the Thunder are a formidable 36-9, but on the road, they've been slightly inconsistent at 26-17.

This upcoming trip to Dallas presents a significant challenge, especially following a home defeat. While confidence and momentum might be lacking, the Thunder possess depth, which could prove crucial in Game 3.

Oklahoma City's biggest advantage this season has been a clean bill of health. Heading into Game 3, the Thunder boast a full roster, a valuable asset on the road. They've been a well-oiled machine on both ends, ranking third in field goal percentage and leading the league in 3-point shooting.

Their offensive efficiency will be crucial, potentially countering any offensive outburst from Dallas.

While Chet Holmgren struggled in Game 2, a strong showing alongside MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could propel them to victory. With previous success against Dallas this season, the Thunder will need to leverage that experience and move past their home loss.

What happened to Josh Giddey?

Josh Giddey has had a remarkably healthy season, playing 80 games this season, missing just two.

Both games he missed were due to ankle injuries, resulting in the absence of the crucial matchups against the LA Lakers on Dec. 23, which the Thunder lost 129-120 at home, while his second coming against the Milwaukee Bucks on Apr. 12 was a commanding 125-107 win.

Josh Giddey stats vs Dallas Mavericks

Josh Giddey has appeared in 10 games against the Dallas Mavericks, splitting them 5-5 and 1-1 in the playoffs.

He has averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists with 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks on 38.6% shooting, including 35.4% from beyond the arc and 100.0% from the free-throw line logging 27.4 minutes.

In both Game 1 and 2, he averaged 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists with 0.5 blocks and 0.5 turnovers on 40.0% shooting, zero attempts from the distance and making his sole free throw.