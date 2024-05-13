Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Looking at OKC's star's status for Game 4 (May 13)

OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been listed as available for the marquee Game 4 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City was on a 10-game win streak, including a sweep of New Orleans in the first round. But the mood in Oklahoma has shifted as the Thunder have dropped their last two games, falling into a 2-1 series deficit against the Mavericks. The Thunder took the first game 117-95 but lost the subsequent two matches 119-110 and 105-101.

In Game 3, Oklahoma City was a 1.5-point underdog on the road and did not cover the spread in their four-point loss. The total score of 206 points was well under the pregame over/under of 217.5.

Both teams had 14 turnovers each, and both shot 33.3% from beyond the arc, though the Thunder had a better overall field goal percentage at 46.9% compared to the Mavericks' 42.9%. However, the Mavericks dominated rebounding, grabbing 48 to Oklahoma City's 41 and outdid them in offensive rebounds, 15 to 6.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a standout for the Thunder in Game 3, delivering a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds. The star point guard has been crucial for his team this postseason, leading in points per game at 28.9, assists at 6.1 per game and steals at 1.3 per game.

What happened to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined for six games due to a right quad contusion, an injury he reported first surfaced during a March 20 matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Following the injury, his performance dipped over the next four games. His averages during this period fell to 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, all below his typical output.

Additionally, his shooting efficiency declined, with his field goal percentage dropping to 44.1% and his 3-point shooting sinking to just 20.0%.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder?

Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. ET start at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

It will be broadcast nationally on TNT and Tru TV, with live streaming available through NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which also offers a weeklong free trial, including access to NBA TV.