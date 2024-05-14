Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on All-Star guard's Game 5 status (May 14)

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable to play in Game 5 against the New York Knicks. Haliburton's injury issues have piled up this series, and he is recovering from three ailments ahead of the pivotal contest at MSG after helping the Pacers tie the series 2-2. He had 35 points in Game 3's 111-106 win and 20 in 28 minutes on 8 of 15 shooting in Game 4's 121-89 blowout result.

Haliburton could suit up despite the concerning injury report status after getting decent rest following Game 4's win. He played three quarters as the Knicks waived the white flag early, down 30+ points.

What happened to Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton is on the Pacers' injury report, citing low back spasms, sacral contusion and right ankle sprain. The back issue has bugged him since the final few weeks of the regular season and throughout the playoffs. It was aggravated during the series against the Knicks, while he also suffered a sacral contusion and ankle injury have been fresh ailments sustained during this series.

These issues were there since before Game 3, but Haliburton played. He has been questionable for every game because of the back injury.

Tyrese Haliburton stats vs. New York Knicks in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 23.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in four games against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semis. He has shot 53.0%, including 45.2% from 3 on 10.5 attempts and 85.7% from the charity stripe.

Haliburton shrugged off an underwhelming six-point Game 1 outing to bounce back this series, producing back-to-back 30-point games and a 20-point burst in Game 4's lopsided win. The All-Star rediscovering his form has been critical in allowing the Pacers to storm back into this contest after they were 0-2 to start the series.

Haliburton's form was one of the most prominent concerns in the first round, too, but the Pacers will be glad that he turned a corner at a crucial juncture.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 5?

TNT and TruTV will broadcast the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 5 nationally, while Bally Sports Indiana and MSG will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the US can watch live action online with a subscription via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 pm ET at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks' homecourt.

New York is the marginal favorite with a -142 money line and -2.5 spread because of its solid home record in the postseason.