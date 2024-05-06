Jamal Murray injury status: Looking closer at former champions condition for Game 2 (May 6)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Murray is questionable for Monday for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets.

Jamal Murray injury update

Jamal Murray will be on the injury report, ailing with a strained calf. Murray did not perform at his usual level in Friday's game, yet finished with 17 points. Further, he was one of three Nuggets to score 15 or more points in the defeat.

It will be crucial to monitor how Murray performs throughout the semifinals. Will his injury restrict him at all against a skilled Timberwolves team?

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Jamal Murray has participated intermittently in Denver’s two practice sessions this week before the second round of the NBA playoffs.

When asked about his injury on Thursday, Murray downplayed its severity, acknowledging that the days off between rounds aided his recovery.

Before his calf injury, he suffered a sprained ankle in the Nuggets' victory over the Knicks on March 21, sidelining him for six games. He was initially deemed questionable for the preceding game against the San Antonio Spurs but was later ruled out.

The injury happened in the game's closing moments when Murray was advancing the ball up the court. Confronted by Knicks defenders, he tried to slow down but stumbled, and his ankle rolled outward.

Jamal Murray stats vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The Canadian superstar has appeared in 21 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, going 14-7. He averaged 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks. He shot 47.5% from the field, including 42.0% from the 3-point line and 84.7% from the free-throw line.

He averaged 17.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.7 apg, 1.0 spg and 0.3 bpg in his three games. He shot 44.2% from the field, an impressive 53.8% from the distance and 77.8% from the free-throw line.

How to watch Game 2 between Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets?

Game 2 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets will be aired nationally on TNT and Tru TV. The game can be heard on Sirius XM and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5. The tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at the Ball Arena in Denver.

The game can also be live streamed on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. The latter gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.