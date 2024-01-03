LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 3, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Clippers start a three-game road trip with a game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Tonight’s head-to-head will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Suns eliminated the Clippers in the playoffs. It will be another star-studded encounter despite Kevin Durant’s absence.

Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker struggle to continue staying healthy together. Phoenix is only 2-2 in the four games that they have completed. Beal had a season-high 25 points versus the Orlando Magic on Jan. 31 and then followed it with a game-high 21 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns will be hoping he sustains his form with Durant sidelined.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Clippers continued their sizzling hot December with a 121-104 win over the Miami Heat on Monday to open the new year. Kawhi Leonard returned from a four-game absence to lead LA with 24 points. James Harden and Paul George combined for 28 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. The Clippers are looking to extend their three-game winning streak on Wednesday against the undermanned Suns.

Injuries for the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns

Here’s the injury report for both teams ahead of their Wednesday encounter

LA Clippers injuries for Jan. 3, 2024

Moussa Diabate is the only player in the Clippers’ injury report. He has been ruled out due to a hip injury.

Phoenix Suns injury report for Jan. 2, 2024

Kevin Durant will miss his second straight game due to a right hamstring soreness. Damion Lee will also be unavailable as he is recovering from a right meniscus surgery. Fortunately, Bradley Beal, a staple in the Suns’ injury report, isn’t included in the list.

Expand Tweet

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups and depth charts

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 3, 2024

Clippers coach Ty Lue has his superstars healthy. He is expected to start the game with James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and Terance Mann.

Expand Tweet

LA is 12-2 in its last 14 games with the aforementioned names mostly starting. The Clippers will test the Suns early with their best unit on the floor.

LA Clippers depth chart

Point Guards James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland Shooting Guards Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston Jr. Small Forwards Paul George Amir Coffey Power Forwards Kawhi Leonard PJ Tucker Centers Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 3, 2024

Suns coach Frank Vogel could open the game with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, Chimezie Metu and Grayson Allen.

Metu has played well on the rare occasions that he gets to start. He had 14 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal against the Blazers on Monday. Vogel will be hoping he can sustain his output and impact on Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns depth chart

Point Guards Devin Booker Cameron Payne Shooting Guards Bradley Beal Eric Gordon Small Forwards Grayson Allen Josh Okogie Nassir Little Power Forwards Chimezie Metu Keita Bates-Diop Yuta Watanabe Centers Jusuf Nurkic Drew Eubanks Udoka Azubuike

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns key matchups

The top matchup would have arguably been Kevin Durant versus Kawhi Leonard. The two superstars had an electric Game 1 before “The Claw” missed the rest of the playoffs with another unfortunate injury. Still, there are head-to-head battles that will be highly anticipated by fans.

Paul George vs Devin Booker

With the LA Clippers healthy, Ty Lue will have the luxury of putting Paul George on Devin Booker. The undermanned Phoenix Suns will unquestionably ask “Book” to both score and orchestrate the team’s offense. Having George hound him will be a mouthwatering matchup for fans to enjoy.

Kawhi Leonard will also have his chance to guard Booker. Lue, however, has been mostly using the two-time Defensive Player of the Year as a safety. Leonard will rove around and provide suffocating help defense. How he guards “Booker” in their one-on-one encounters will be exciting.

Jusuf Nurkic vs Ivica Zubac

This is not the kind of sexy battle that fans will be watching for. But the one-on-one matchup between the two lumbering big men will still be exciting to see. The two have somewhat similar games and will mostly spend the majority of their time in the paint where they will jostle and try to outmuscle each other.