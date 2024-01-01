Miami Heat vs LA Clippers starting lineups for Jan. 1, 2024

The LA Clippers are hosting the Miami Heat in the nightcap of the NBA's first set of games for 2024. However, the game could also see the 2024 debut of Kawhi Leonard, who spent the last few games of 2023 on the sidelines due to a hip injury.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Injuries

Miami Heat injuries for Jan. 1, 2024

While fans await the final announcement over Leonard's fitness, Miami Heat's main man Jimmy Butler has definitely been ruled out due to a right foot irritation, as reported by South Florida Sun Sentinel's Iea Winderman.

Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith are listed as "doubtful" due to an ankle injury and jaw contusion, respectively and will likely miss this game.

Kyle Lowry (head) and Josh Richardson (back) are both listed as "questionable" for the Heat-Clippers game. Dru Smith is already out for the season due to a knee injury.

LA Clippers Injuries for Jan. 1, 2024

Kawhi Leonard is currently listed as "questionable" for the Clippers' New Year's Day game against the Heat. However, he did practice with the team on Sunday. Mason Plumlee is also questionable for the Heat-Clippers game due to his knee injury.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Starting lineups

Miami Heat starting lineup for Jan. 1, 2024

One player who could take advantage of Jimmy Butler's absence is Jaime Jaquez Jr., who has had a quick climb in the Rookie of the Year race. What could nudge coach Erik Spoelstra to start Jaime Jaquez Jr. is that this will be his first time playing in Los Angeles as a pro. Meanwhile, Duncan Robinson could make his way back to the starting lineup as well.

However, the final call will rest with Spoelstra's game plan. Two of his starters in the last game (against Utah Jazz), Nikola Jovic and RJ Hampton, played less than 10 minutes each. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are expected to start for the Miami Heat.

LA Clippers starting lineup for Jan. 1, 2024

On the other hand, the Clippers are expected to start with Paul George, Ivica Zubac, James Harden, and Terance Mann. If Kawhi Leonard returns, he will take the spot of Amir Coffey.

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers: Key matchup

Bam Adebayo and Ivica Zubac could be the matchup to watch for in the Heat-Clippers game, as they are both coming off impressive outings.

Adebayo had 28 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and three steals against the Jazz.

Zubac, on the other hand, tallied 15 points, 20 rebounds, one assist, and one block in the Clippers' win against the Memphis Grizzlies.