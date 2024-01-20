Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons: starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 20, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons matchup is part of the eight-game slate the NBA prepared for Sunday, January 20. This is the third time both teams are meeting in the 2023-24 season and the Bucks have won against the Pistons in their last seven encounters.

For those who want to catch the action, the tip-off starts at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The television broadcast rights are owned by Bally Sports DET and Bally Sports WI. NBA League Pass subscription is the most popular choice for those who want to watch via online live stream.

Injuries for Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons game has a few key injuries to star players and key rotation pieces. Below are the injuries for both squads heading to their NBA Eastern Conference matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries for Jan. 20, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reported by the Bucks to have sustained a shoulder injury on January 17 and he missed their most recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. 'The Greek Freak' is marked as 'probable' and should be a game-time decision by the team's medical staff.

Detroit Pistons injuries for Jan. 20, 2023

The Pistons are facing a tough stretch once again as Cade Cunningham is ruled out. He is expected to be back by early February along with Monte Morris. Isaiah Stewart is also out as he suffered an ankle injury in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons predicted lineups and depth chart

The Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons having injuries to their star players and rotation pieces have led to a few adjustments to their starting lineup coming into this game.

Milwaukee Bucks predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 20, 2023

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out, Andre Jackson Jr. was elevated to starter status, putting Khris Middleton at the stretch four position. Brook Lopez, Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez round up the starting lineup.

Jae Crowder is back from an injury and expect him to get more playing time off the bench with Antetonounmpo out.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Cam Payne TyTy Washington Jr. SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton SF Andre Jackson Jr. Jae Crowder Marjon Beauchamp PF Khris Middleton Bobby Portis *Giannis Anntetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Robin Lopez Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Detroit Pistons predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 20, 2023

Cade Cunningham being sidelined gives Jaden Ivey the chance to impress Coach Monty Williams as the lead guard. He is joined by Killian Hayes while Jalen Duren locks up the center position.

Kevin Knox II had been playing well given the minutes and he should replace Isaiah Stewart in the starting four. Bojan Bogdanovic is now the most consistent scorer for the Pistons starting at three.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Killian Hayes Marcus Sasser *Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Alec Burks *Monte Morris SF Bojan Bogdanovic Ausar Thompson Joe Harris PF Kevin Knox II Danilo Gallinari *Isaiah Stewart C Jalen Duren Mike Muscala James Wiseman

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons key matchups

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons matchup may look lopsided but there are a few key matchups that basketball fans will get to watch.

Damian Lillard vs Jaden Ivey

Damian Lillard is already an established player in the league while Jaden Ivey is still trying to earn his stripes in the league. Having led the Pistons in their last game, Ivey will hope to test himself against a prime point guard like Lillard.

Brook Lopez vs Jalen Duren

These are two shot blockers that would be exciting to watch as both serve as a 'no-fly zone' for attempting slashers in the paint. As young as Jalen Duren is, it would be interesting how he would test his strength over a bulky body like Brook Lopez.

