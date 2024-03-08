Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The LA Lakers are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, with the game starting at 10 p.m. ET. This game marks the first meeting between the two teams this season and is part of an eight-game schedule in the NBA.

The Bucks, boasting a record of 41-22, are positioned second in the Eastern Conference. They are looking to bounce back from a 125-90 defeat against the Golden State Warriors, a loss that ended their six-game winning streak. This game against the Lakers is the next stop along the Pacific Coast trip.

On the other side, the Lakers, 34-30, find themselves in 10th place in the Western Conference and fifth in the Pacific Division. They're coming off a 130-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers had trouble defending against De'Aaron Fox, who had an outstanding performance with 44 points, along with four rebounds and four assists.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for March 8

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced two updates to their injury report: PF Giannis Antetokounmpo, dealing with an Achilles issue, is listed as probable, while SF Khris Middleton will miss the game due to an ankle injury.

LA Lakers injury report for March 8

The Lakers have seven players on their injury report: PF Anthony Davis (Achilles) and SF Cam Reddish (ankle) are probable, while SF LeBron James (ankle) is questionable.

PG Gabe Vincent (knee), PF Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), PF Chris Wood (knee) and C Colin Castleton (wrist) are out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for March 8

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Damian Lillard Patrick Beverley TyTy Washington SG Malik Beasley Pat Connaughton AJ Green SF Jae Crowder Andre Jackson Jr. MarJon Beauchamp PF Giannis Antetokounmpo * Danilo Gallinari C Brook Lopez Bobby Portis Thanasis Antetokounmpo

(*) Probable

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart for March 8

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG D'Angelo Russell Spencer Dinwiddie Skylar Mays SG Austin Reaves Max Christie Jalen Hood-Schifino SF LeBron James * Cam Reddish * PF Rui Hachimura Taurean Prince C Anthony Davis * Jaxson Hayes

(*) Questionable / Probable

Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers key matchups

Both teams boast a strong interior presence, with the Bucks fielding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis adding depth off the bench. They match up well against the Lakers' frontcourt, featuring Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, and LeBron James, promising a battle of size and strength.

A shared challenge for both teams, however, is their perimeter defense, which has been a vulnerability due to difficulty in controlling dribble penetration. The Bucks' defensive dynamics shifted following their acquisition of Damian Lillard, losing their primary defender.

Similarly, the Lakers felt the impact of Jarred Vanderbilt's foot injury, relying on Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, who are less adept in defensive roles.

The Lakers face a strategic dilemma with Cam Reddish; his inclusion in the lineup could compromise their offensive output, making it easier for opponents to focus on neutralizing other key players.

Conversely, the Bucks aimed to bolster their defense at the point of attack by trading Cam Payne for Patrick Beverley. Beverley's effectiveness, however, will hinge on his ability to capitalize on offensive opportunities, particularly if defenses choose to leave him unguarded.

The outcome of the game may well hinge on LA's defensive strategy against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Should the Lakers opt to double-team Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks will need to counter by efficiently identifying the open man and executing their shots.

Conversely, the Lakers' offensive strategy could revolve around their guards exploiting matchups with Brook Lopez, potentially compelling the Bucks to adjust their lineup for a smaller configuration. This adjustment would pave the way for LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Anthony Davis to intensify their attacks in the paint, leveraging their strengths closer to the basket.