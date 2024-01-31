Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at the Moda Center in Portland, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be their second matchup this seaason, with the Bucks winning the first 108-102 at home.

The matchup is part of the NBA's 10-game slate and will be televised on ESPN, with local coverage provided by Root Sports/Root Sports Plus and Bally Sports Wisconsin for home and away.

The Bucks (32-15) are second in the East, dropping their last game on the road 113-107 to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Giannis Antentokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 47 points and 15 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Blazers (14-33), meanwhile, are 14th in the West, beating the Philadelphia 76ers, who were without Joel Embiid, 130-104 at home on Monday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

Spread: Bucks (-9) vs Blazers (+9.5)

Moneyline: Bucks (-430) vs Blazers (+345)

Total (O/U): Bucks (O 238) vs Blazers (U 238)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Bucks are 7-3 in their last 10 games and have gone 15-9 on the road. They boast a third-ranked offensive rating of 121.0 and a ninth-ranked net rating of +4.0. They have a defensive rating of 117.0, shooting 38.0% from the 3-point line, ranked seventh.

The Blazers, meanwhile, have won four of their previous 10 games and have an 8-13 record at home. They rank second-last in offensive rating, at 108.8, and 27th in net rating, at -8.4, including a defensive rating of 117.3.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers starting lineups

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard will start at PG, Malik Beasley at SG, Khris Middleton at SF, Giannis Antentokounmpo at PF and Brook Lopez at center.

For the Blazers, meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon will start at PG, Anfernee Simons at SG, Jerami Grant at SF, Jabari Walker at PF and Deandre Ayton at center.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Giannis Antentokounmpo has averaged 31.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists on 60.7%, shooting with 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks. His assist prop is set at over/under 6.5 is not favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, has averaged 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals on 42.2% shooting, including 34.7% from beyond the arc. His steals prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Portland Trail Blazers predictions

The Bucks are favored to win on the road, with sportsbooks setting a 9-point spread and -430 on the moneyline. The game marks Damian Lillard's first return to the Blazers since his trade, with expectations high for him to help the Bucks surpass the over mark.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!