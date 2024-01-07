Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Western Conference's number one seed, the Minnesota Timberwolves, will face the sixth-seed Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 7. This marquee matchup is heavily anticipated as two superstars, Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards, lead their teams halfway through the season.

The Mavericks, albeit struggling with injuries, have remained a threat in the West. They've won their last two games and are looking to protect their home court, while the Wolves have split their last two games and are looking to form a winning streak.

The last time they faced each other, the Wolves came out with a 118-110 win. To catch the game live, you can stream it on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass. If you have access to broadcasting, you can get it on Bally Sports North and Ball Sports SW-DAL.

Injuries for Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

Here is the injury report for Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks set to take place at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries for Jan. 7, 2024

For the Wolves, their backup shooting guard Jaylen Clark is out and expected to be unavailable until at least Jan. 31.

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Jan. 7, 2024

For the Mavericks, Maxi Kleber is out (Toe), Dereck Lively is questionable with his ankle ailment, Grant Williams is also questionable monitoring his ankle, Dante Exum is out (Heel) and Luka Doncic is questionable for Sunday's availability with his ankle concern.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Jordan McLaughlin Shake Milton SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander- Walker Wendell Moore Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Troy Brown Jr. PF Karl Anthony Towns Kyle Anderson Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineups and depth chart for Jan. 7, 2024

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic* Jaden Hardy Seth Curry SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF Derrick Jones Jr. Grant Williams* Markieff Morris* C Dereck Lively || * Dwight Powell Richaun Holmes*

(* Day to day)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Key matchups

Anthony Edwards vs. Luka Doncic

Both talented young stars are carrying their team's offensive load day to day. Both are expected to match each other's production and show out in an offense versus defense battle. The Wolves have their defense locking down teams this season, which will be an interesting watch when faced with the Mavericks' heavy-scoring style of play.

Kyrie Irving vs. Mike Conley

This will feature a savvy veteran in Mike Conley, who's great at controlling the tempo of the game and winning possessions by outsmarting and outhustling players, while Kyrie Irving is as gifted as players can be at scoring and creating their shot, both capable of winning a game of their talents.