Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Preview - May 4, 2024 | Game 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets matchup is the only 2024 NBA Playoffs game scheduled for Saturday. This will be the first game of their best-of-seven series. The Nuggets won the most recent regular-season meeting 116-107 on April 10.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game 1 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 4.

The Nuggets hold a 89-56 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the two teams’ playoff record is 5-5. They tied their 2023-24 regular-season series 2-2. Denver won the most recent game behind Nikola Jokic’s 41 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 25 points.

Game 1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, at Ball Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets preview

The Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in their first-round series. The last game of the series was on Sunday, which Minnesota won 122-116. Edwards dropped 40 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds. With five days of rest behind them, the Timberwolves now face the tough task of outclassing the defending champions.

The Nuggets took a game more than Minnesota to dislodge their first-round opponent, the LA Lakers. The series concluded Monday, with Denver winning 108-106 at home. Jamal Murray led the team in scoring with 32 points. Nikola Jokic had 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine assists.

Denver knows it has a challenge in hand in the form of the Timberwolves, however, given the Nuggets’ home-court advantage, they should be fairly comfortable at least to start the series.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Timberwolves will be without Jaylen Clark as he is out with an Achilles injury. Minnesota coach Chris Finch should start:

PG: Mike Conley SG: Anthony Edwards SF: Jaden McDaniels PF: Karl-Anthony Towns C: Rudy Gobert

The T’Wolves’ key substitutes should be Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid and Kyle Anderson.

Denver will be without Vlatko Cancar (knee) and Collin Gillespie (knee). Jamal Murray is questionable with a calf injury but he should play. Nuggets coach Mike Malone should start:

PG: Jamal Murray SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF: Michael Porter Jr. PF: Aaron Gordon C: Nikola Jokic

Denver’s key substitutes should be Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun and Peyton Watson.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 27.5 points. Irrespective of the outcome of the game, Edwards should score more than 27.5 points.

Nikola Jokic’s points, rebounds and assists total is set at 49.5. He averaged 54.2 in that category in the first round. It’s safe to assume that the 2023-24 MVP favorite will total more than 49.5 in points, rebounds and assists on Saturday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Nuggets are favored to win Game 1 at home by the oddsmakers. Denver’s championship pedigree should help the team cover the spread for a win. This should be an exciting game, with Minnesota expected to put up a valiant fight. The team total should surpass 207.5 points.