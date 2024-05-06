Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 2 (May 6) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals is scheduled for Monday evening, featuring the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves against the second-seeded Denver Nuggets. The game begins at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, with coverage on TNT.

Minnesota secured an upset in the first game, prevailing 106-99 on the road, despite being the 4.5-point underdogs. Anthony Edwards spearheaded the Timberwolves' effort with 43 points.

Anthony Edwards has announced his arrival as the next big star in the league. In a dominant performance, he led the Timberwolves with 43 points, shooting 17-for-29 and playing remarkable defense.

Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Naz Reid added 16 points from the bench in 23 minutes. Veteran guard Mike Conley also played a key role, scoring 14 points and delivering a game-high 10 assists. The Timberwolves excelled on the boards, outrebounding the Nuggets by eight and outscoring them by 10 in the paint.

Despite committing just 12 turnovers, the Nuggets saw the Timberwolves score 26 points off turnovers. However, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., standout performers in their previous series against the Lakers, will need more support.

Jamal Murray, who had consistently taken at least 20 shots per game against the Lakers, managed only 17 in 14 attempts. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon will need to step up and contribute more effectively on offense to give the Nuggets a much-needed boost.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for May 6

The Minnesota Timberwolves have listed guard Jaylen Clark as out with an Achilles injury.

Player Status Injury Jaylen Clark out Achilles

Denver Nuggets injury report for May 6

The Denver Nuggets have listed three players on their injury report: Jamal Murray (left calf strain) is questionable, while Collin Gillespie (knee) and Vlatko Cancar (knee) are out.

Player Status Injury Jamal Murray questionable calf strain on left leg Collin Gillespie out knee Vlatko Cancar out knee

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets starting lineups and depth chart

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for May 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Mike Conley Monte Morris Jordan McLaughin SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Wendell Moore Jr. SF Jaden McDaniels Kyle Anderson Josh Minott PF Karl-Anthony Towns T.J. Warren Leonard Miller C Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Luka Garza

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for May 6

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jamal Murray Reggie Jackson Jalen Pickett SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Justin Holiday Julian Strawther PF Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Jay Huff C Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets?

The best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinals series featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets will be broadcast on TNT and ESPN. For those without cable, Game 2 can be viewed on TNT via a live TV streaming subscription to services such as Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or Max.