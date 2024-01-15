New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 15, 2024) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Dallas Mavericks on Monday as part of the NBA's MLK Day matchup. The game will take place in the American Airlines Center, with the tip off set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Pelicans will face the Mavericks for the second time in three days after the two teams met on Saturday night. The Pelicans won 118-108, despite injuries to key players on both sides. Jordan Hawkins had a game-high 34 points. Kyrie Irving had 33 points.

The game will be available on TV on Bally Sports and can be live-streamed for free on FuboTV. You can also watch the game on NBA League Pass, which offers the most live games plus NBA TV and a free trial.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans Injuries for Jan. 15

The Pelicans have five players on their injury list. Shooting guard Trey Murphy (knee), small forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles), shooting guard CJ McCollum (ankle) and power forward Zion Williamson (right quad) are probables for the game. Forward Matt Ryan (right elbow) is out.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries for Jan. 15

The Mavericks have five players on their injury list. Center Dereck Lively || (ankle) and guard Dante Exum (heel) are ruled out.

Power forward Maxi Kleber (toe), small forward Derrick Jones Jr. (right calf) and guard Luka Doncic (ankle) are questionable for the game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Predicted lineups and depth chart

New Orleans Pelicans predicted lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum * Jose Alvarado Kira Lewis Jr. SG Brandon Ingram * Trey Murphy ||| * Jordan Hawkins SF Herbert Jones Dyson Daniels PF Zion Williamson * Naji Marshall C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

(*) Questionable

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineups and depth chart

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic * Jaden Hardy Seth Curry SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Josh Green Olivier Maxence Prosper PF Derrick Jones Jr. * Maxi Kleber * C Dwight Powell Grant Williams Richaun Holmes

(*) Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Key matchups

CJ McCollum vs. Kyrie Irving

Irving, a perennial All-Star, brings a combination of elite scoring and playmaking to the court. His ability to create his shot and finish around the rim makes him a constant threat.

On the other hand, CJ McCollum, known for his crafty offensive game, poses a significant challenge for any defender. His scoring prowess and ability to stretch the floor make him a vital component of his team's offense.

They've faced each other in 12 games, with McCollum leading with 8-4 in head-to-head matchups. McCollum averages 14.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 2.2 apg against Irving. Meanwhile, Irving averages 24.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, and 4.5 apg against McCollum.

Herbert Jones vs. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 33.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg and 9.1 apg on 48.5% shooting from the field and 38% from beyond the arc. Doncic can get a triple-double any night, and he's had six this season with the Mavericks going 5-1 in them.

Jones has become the Pelicans' go-to defender for wing/guard matchups to limit the offensive player's production. Opponents are shooting 46.5% in the paint on 9.7 attempts and 45% on 5.2 attempts from the mid-range when guarded by Jones.

Coach Green will probably put Jones on Doncic from the very start of the game, and this matchup will potentially influence the game in significant ways.

