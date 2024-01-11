New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 11, 2024) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks will face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, January 10, 2024, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The tip-off is set at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Bally Sports South West-DAL and MSG networks.

To stream the game live, you can access Fubo TV and NBA League Pass; you can opt-in for the free trial to get a week's worth of NBA action.

The Knicks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-15 record, while the Mavericks are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 22-16 record.

The Knicks are on a five-game winning streak following the trade that acquired OG Anunoby, while the Mavericks suffered a 17-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies without Ja Morant in their last game.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Injuries

New York Knicks injuries for Jan. 11

Mitchell Robinson, center for the Knicks, has been sidelined since the early half of the season with an ankle injury. He had successful surgery and might return late by the end of the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Jan. 11

The Mavericks have listed five players on their injury list. Grant Williams (PF) is questionable concerning his ankle.

Dereck Lively || (C) is doubtful about his ankle ailment. German forward Maxi Kleber is questionable with his toe injury.

Dante Exum (G) is out with a heel injury, along with Luka Doncic, who will also not play because of an ankle sprain on his right foot.

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted lineups and depth chart

New York Knicks predicted lineup and depth chart for Jan. 11

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson Miles McBride Malachi Flynn SG Donte DiVincenzo Quentin Grimes Ryan Arcidiacono SF OG Anunoby Josh Hart Evan Fournier PF Julius Randle Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin C Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup and depth chart for Jan. 11

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kyrie Irving Jaden Hardy SG Tim Hardaway Jr. Seth Curry SF Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF Derrick Jones Jr. Grant Williams Markieff Morris C Dwight Powell Richaun Holmes

New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks: Key matchups

Kyrie Irving vs Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson and Kyrie Irving have faced each other three times. Brunson holds a 2-1 winning record over Irving.

Brunson averages 14.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game against Irving, while Irving averages 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists against Brunson. The two undersized guards will put on a show with their All-NBA talent.

Julius Randle vs Grant Williams

The Mavericks only have a few matchups due to injuries to players like Julius Randle. Randle will look for opportunities to attack the paint and run in transition to get quick buckets.

Williams will be the only size matchup to hold Randle for his weight and quickness, although he must stay out of foul trouble as physicality is expected.